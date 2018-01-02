Search
    SCC MS announces November Students of the Month

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 a.m.

    St. Croix Central Middle School helds its November Students of the Month ceremony Friday, Dec. 8, at the middle school. During the ceremony, teachers from each grade level read a page about the students stating why they were nominated for Student of the Month. Parents were then invited to take their child out to lunch. This month, Cheap Andy's provided a free lunch for the Students of the Month.

    Fifth grade

    Annika Yang

    Parents: Lor Mee Xiong and James Chor Yang

    Favorite class: math

    Favorite activities: reading, playing with my sister and brothers. Go shopping with my mom.

    Favorite book: Wonder

    What I want to be when I grow up: Doctor

    What I like about school: Everything because school is fun and I'm so thankful for teachers because they help me wheN I need it.

    Micheal Last-Hoade

    Parents: Linda and Michael Powell

    Favorite class: math

    Favorite activities: football and kickball

    Favorite book: Percy Jackson

    What I want to be when I grow up: NFL player, military and famous YouTuber

    What I like about school: seeing my friend and playing outside

    Sixth grade

    Vanessa Dillon

    Parents: Becky and Craig Dillon

    Favorite class: art and literacy

    Favorite activities: swimming, reading

    Favorite book: Hex Hall or Shiver

    What I want to be when I grow up: a vet

    What I like about school: all my friends and learning new things every day.

    Madeline Rydberg

    Parents: Michelle and Chris Rydberg

    Favorite class: social studies

    Favorite activities: playing softball, playing basketball, playing outside with friends

    Favorite book: Holes

    What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian

    What I like about school: One thing I like about school is the super sweet and kind teachers. They are always there when you need help.

    Seventh grade

    Lauren Klein

    Parents: Meredith and Gene Klein

    Favorite class: geography

    Favorite activities: dance, volleyball and softball

    Favorite book: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

    What I want to be when I grow up: chiropractor

    What I like about school: how included everyone is

    Wyatt Gregory

    Parents: Nicole Gregory and Steve Cavanaugh

    Favorite class: art

    Favorite activities: art, listening to music, reading

    Favorite book: The Edge Chronicles: Beyond the Deepwoods

    What I want to be when I grow up: animator

    What I like about school: seeing my friends

    Eighth grade

    Mia Evans

    Parents: Christopher and Amelia Evans

    Favorite class: they are all so different, and I can't decide!

    Favorite activities: Reading, writing, baking, x-country running, downhill skiing, stargazing, climbing, spending time outside and spending time with my family and friends.

    Favorite book: Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare

    What I want to be when I grow up: an author and astronomer

    What I like about school: I really like learning and challenging myself with different classes. I especially enjoy learning about how the world around me functions.

    Conner Nilssen

    Parents: Andrew and Jennifer Nilssen

    Favorite class: history

    Favorite activities: basketball, football, going to games, Playstation

    Favorite book: Summer Ball

    What I want to be when I grow up: civil engineer

    What I like about school: I get to see my friends and learn more about certain subjects.

