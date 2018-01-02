SCC MS announces November Students of the Month
St. Croix Central Middle School helds its November Students of the Month ceremony Friday, Dec. 8, at the middle school. During the ceremony, teachers from each grade level read a page about the students stating why they were nominated for Student of the Month. Parents were then invited to take their child out to lunch. This month, Cheap Andy's provided a free lunch for the Students of the Month.
Fifth grade
Annika Yang
Parents: Lor Mee Xiong and James Chor Yang
Favorite class: math
Favorite activities: reading, playing with my sister and brothers. Go shopping with my mom.
Favorite book: Wonder
What I want to be when I grow up: Doctor
What I like about school: Everything because school is fun and I'm so thankful for teachers because they help me wheN I need it.
Micheal Last-Hoade
Parents: Linda and Michael Powell
Favorite class: math
Favorite activities: football and kickball
Favorite book: Percy Jackson
What I want to be when I grow up: NFL player, military and famous YouTuber
What I like about school: seeing my friend and playing outside
Sixth grade
Vanessa Dillon
Parents: Becky and Craig Dillon
Favorite class: art and literacy
Favorite activities: swimming, reading
Favorite book: Hex Hall or Shiver
What I want to be when I grow up: a vet
What I like about school: all my friends and learning new things every day.
Madeline Rydberg
Parents: Michelle and Chris Rydberg
Favorite class: social studies
Favorite activities: playing softball, playing basketball, playing outside with friends
Favorite book: Holes
What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian
What I like about school: One thing I like about school is the super sweet and kind teachers. They are always there when you need help.
Seventh grade
Lauren Klein
Parents: Meredith and Gene Klein
Favorite class: geography
Favorite activities: dance, volleyball and softball
Favorite book: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
What I want to be when I grow up: chiropractor
What I like about school: how included everyone is
Wyatt Gregory
Parents: Nicole Gregory and Steve Cavanaugh
Favorite class: art
Favorite activities: art, listening to music, reading
Favorite book: The Edge Chronicles: Beyond the Deepwoods
What I want to be when I grow up: animator
What I like about school: seeing my friends
Eighth grade
Mia Evans
Parents: Christopher and Amelia Evans
Favorite class: they are all so different, and I can't decide!
Favorite activities: Reading, writing, baking, x-country running, downhill skiing, stargazing, climbing, spending time outside and spending time with my family and friends.
Favorite book: Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare
What I want to be when I grow up: an author and astronomer
What I like about school: I really like learning and challenging myself with different classes. I especially enjoy learning about how the world around me functions.
Conner Nilssen
Parents: Andrew and Jennifer Nilssen
Favorite class: history
Favorite activities: basketball, football, going to games, Playstation
Favorite book: Summer Ball
What I want to be when I grow up: civil engineer
What I like about school: I get to see my friends and learn more about certain subjects.