SCC MS announces November Students of the Month

Fifth grade

Annika Yang

Parents: Lor Mee Xiong and James Chor Yang

Favorite class: math

Favorite activities: reading, playing with my sister and brothers. Go shopping with my mom.

Favorite book: Wonder

What I want to be when I grow up: Doctor

What I like about school: Everything because school is fun and I'm so thankful for teachers because they help me wheN I need it.

Micheal Last-Hoade

Parents: Linda and Michael Powell

Favorite class: math

Favorite activities: football and kickball

Favorite book: Percy Jackson

What I want to be when I grow up: NFL player, military and famous YouTuber

What I like about school: seeing my friend and playing outside

Sixth grade

Vanessa Dillon

Parents: Becky and Craig Dillon

Favorite class: art and literacy

Favorite activities: swimming, reading

Favorite book: Hex Hall or Shiver

What I want to be when I grow up: a vet

What I like about school: all my friends and learning new things every day.

Madeline Rydberg

Parents: Michelle and Chris Rydberg

Favorite class: social studies

Favorite activities: playing softball, playing basketball, playing outside with friends

Favorite book: Holes

What I want to be when I grow up: Veterinarian

What I like about school: One thing I like about school is the super sweet and kind teachers. They are always there when you need help.

Seventh grade

Lauren Klein

Parents: Meredith and Gene Klein

Favorite class: geography

Favorite activities: dance, volleyball and softball

Favorite book: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

What I want to be when I grow up: chiropractor

What I like about school: how included everyone is

Wyatt Gregory

Parents: Nicole Gregory and Steve Cavanaugh

Favorite class: art

Favorite activities: art, listening to music, reading

Favorite book: The Edge Chronicles: Beyond the Deepwoods

What I want to be when I grow up: animator

What I like about school: seeing my friends

Eighth grade

Mia Evans

Parents: Christopher and Amelia Evans

Favorite class: they are all so different, and I can't decide!

Favorite activities: Reading, writing, baking, x-country running, downhill skiing, stargazing, climbing, spending time outside and spending time with my family and friends.

Favorite book: Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare

What I want to be when I grow up: an author and astronomer

What I like about school: I really like learning and challenging myself with different classes. I especially enjoy learning about how the world around me functions.

Conner Nilssen

Parents: Andrew and Jennifer Nilssen

Favorite class: history

Favorite activities: basketball, football, going to games, Playstation

Favorite book: Summer Ball

What I want to be when I grow up: civil engineer

What I like about school: I get to see my friends and learn more about certain subjects.