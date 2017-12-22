First and third graders delight at SCC holiday concerts
The new auditorium at St. Croix Central High School got a holiday sized workout Tuesday, Dec. 12, when the first and third grade classes performed their holiday concerts much to the delight of a capacity audience. Audience members thoroughly enjoyed Arctic Animal Antics as expertly performed by the first grade class, directed by Melanie Neumann. Not to be outdone, the third grade class tackled the classic Nutcracker Suite including a sugar plum fairy dance, russian dance and a beautiful solo dance performance by SCC tenth grader, Emma Knospe. Neumann again deserved credit for an ambitious production and entertaining performance.