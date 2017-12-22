Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    First and third graders delight at SCC holiday concerts

    By Tom Lindfors on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
    St. Croix Central first graders performed six songs during their holiday concert titled Arctic Animal Antics, performed last Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9
    A few of the St. Croix Central first graders really enjoyed the spotlight during their performance at the holiday concert, Tuesday night, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9
    This group of St. Croix Central third graders showed off some fancy footwork during their class’s production of The Nutcracker Suite at the holiday concert last Tuesday, Dec. 12. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 9
    In addition to singing, many of the St. Croix Central third graders performed dancing parts as well for their production of The Nutcracker Suite at their holiday concert last Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 9
    St. Croix Central first graders took turns at the mic reading their parts as part of their holiday concert titled Arctic Animal Antics, performed last Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9
    St. Croix Central third graders took on some challenging dance parts as part of their production of The Nutcracker Suite for their holiday concert last Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9
    St. Croix Central first graders took turns at the mic reading their parts as part of their holiday concert titled Arctic Animal Antics performed last Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9
    St. Croix Central first graders put on an enthusiastic performance at their holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the new high school auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9
    Tenth grader Emma Knospe performed a dance solo as part of the third grade class’s production of the Nutcracker Suite at their holiday concert, Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the St. Croix Central High School auditorium. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 9

    The new auditorium at St. Croix Central High School got a holiday sized workout Tuesday, Dec. 12, when the first and third grade classes performed their holiday concerts much to the delight of a capacity audience. Audience members thoroughly enjoyed Arctic Animal Antics as expertly performed by the first grade class, directed by Melanie Neumann. Not to be outdone, the third grade class tackled the classic Nutcracker Suite including a sugar plum fairy dance, russian dance and a beautiful solo dance performance by SCC tenth grader, Emma Knospe. Neumann again deserved credit for an ambitious production and entertaining performance.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSt. Croix Central Elementary Schoolchristmas concert
    Advertisement