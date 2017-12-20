According to Executive Assistant Tasia Berger, the school board held an open special session prior to the regular meeting to interview potential candidates for the two vacant seats. A total of seven residents of the Somerset School District threw their hats into the ring for the positions.

During the regular meeting, before the final two applicants were selected, the school board reviewed the strengths of the applicants and then cast their votes by ballot. The votes were tallied after each round of balloting, with a total of five rounds needed to make the final selections.

Cranston was voted in during the second round of voting with three votes, while Baillargeon and two other candidates made it through rounds three, four and five before the board decided to recommend Baillargeon since he had received two votes versus one vote a piece for the other two potential candidates.

The motion to approve Cranston and Baillargeon passed by a unanimous vote.