PHOTOS: Showing off the holiday spirit

The New Richmond High School orchestra performs "The Children's Carols" during the school's holiday concert on Dec. 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 4

The New Richmond High School concert band performs "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town" during the school's holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 18, in the high school auditorium. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4

Bella Voce soloists Amy Baranowski, Ellie Barlow-Sager, Cassie Emmerich and Hannah Minke sing "Blue Christmas" together during the New Richmond High School holiday concert on Dec. 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 4