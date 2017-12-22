PHOTOS: Showing off the holiday spirit

The New Richmond High School orchestra performs "The Children's Carols" during the school's holiday concert on Dec. 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
The New Richmond High School concert band performs "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town" during the school's holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 18, in the high school auditorium. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
Bella Voce soloists Amy Baranowski, Ellie Barlow-Sager, Cassie Emmerich and Hannah Minke sing "Blue Christmas" together during the New Richmond High School holiday concert on Dec. 18. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
The New Richmond High School Bella Voce choir sings "Thirty Second Fa La La" under the direction of Andy Schroetter during the school's Dec. 18 holiday concert. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4
New Richmond High School held its annual holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 18, in the high school auditorium.
