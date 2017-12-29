Search
    St. Anne announces first trimester middle school honor roll

    By New Richmond News Today at 8:45 a.m.

    The St. Anne Catholic School recently announced its first trimester middle school honor roll.

    Fifth Grade

    A honor roll: Nora Kopp, Addy Neumann, Ella Olson, William Schimmel and Ellie Schmitt

    B honor roll: Ashley Carufel, Paige Foster, Westton Mattren, Alex McGurran, Henry Measner and John Wuorinen

    Sixth Grade

    A honor roll: Ava Kopp and Julia Rybacki

    B honor roll: August Lang, Paytton Mattren, Ada Schottler and Ava Urquhart

    Seventh Grade

    A Honor Roll: Faith Albert, Addie Goeltl, Mac House, Lily Kopp, Will McGurran, Isabelle Measner, Ellen Nelson, Mia Olson, Madison Raleigh, Haley Reger, Bob Schmitt and Shealyn Struemke

    B honor roll: Isaiah Cruz, Sophia Plourde, Jon Stawarski and Andrew Wuorinen

    Eighth Grade

    A honor roll: Joe Bubash, Juliana Schimmel, Julia Warren, Halle Zahnow and Mav M.

    B honor roll: Tyler Boucher, Isaac Nelson, Billy Schottler and Matt Wolner

