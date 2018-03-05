Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NRMS announces Battle of the Books winner, state qualifiers

    By New Richmond News Today at 8:49 a.m.
    Pictured are the 2017-18 NRMS Battle of the Books Extreme finalists, including: (front) Braden Salmon; (middle row, from left) Elizabeth Perry, Ella Weide, Cooper Allen, Chris Diestelmeier; (back row, from left) Josh Mealy, Ian Mews, Landon Ladwig and JT Schradle. Not pictured is Lillian Johnson. Photo courtesy of the New Richmond Middle School

    New Richmond Middle School students recently took part in the Battle of the Books Extreme, which takes the original challenge (reading 20 books in teams of four) to reading all 20 books individually. Participants were challenged to answer 20 questions to identify which book was being represented by each question. The top four qualifiers will compete online at the state level to see how they rank among other schools.

    This year's winner was Josh Mealey, while the team of Mealey, Elizabeth Perry, Ella Weide and Braden Salmon will compete at the state level.

    The 2017-18 NRMS Battle of the Books Extreme finalists included: Salmon, Perry, Weide, Cooper Allen, Chris Diestelmeier, Mealy, Ian Mews, Landon Ladwig, JT Schradle and Lillian Johnson.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationnew richmond middle schoolbattle of the books extremestate qualifiers
    Advertisement
    randomness