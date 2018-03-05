NRMS announces Battle of the Books winner, state qualifiers

This year's winner was Josh Mealey, while the team of Mealey, Elizabeth Perry, Ella Weide and Braden Salmon will compete at the state level.

The 2017-18 NRMS Battle of the Books Extreme finalists included: Salmon, Perry, Weide, Cooper Allen, Chris Diestelmeier, Mealy, Ian Mews, Landon Ladwig, JT Schradle and Lillian Johnson.