NRMS announces Battle of the Books winner, state qualifiers
New Richmond Middle School students recently took part in the Battle of the Books Extreme, which takes the original challenge (reading 20 books in teams of four) to reading all 20 books individually. Participants were challenged to answer 20 questions to identify which book was being represented by each question. The top four qualifiers will compete online at the state level to see how they rank among other schools.
This year's winner was Josh Mealey, while the team of Mealey, Elizabeth Perry, Ella Weide and Braden Salmon will compete at the state level.
The 2017-18 NRMS Battle of the Books Extreme finalists included: Salmon, Perry, Weide, Cooper Allen, Chris Diestelmeier, Mealy, Ian Mews, Landon Ladwig, JT Schradle and Lillian Johnson.