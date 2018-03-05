Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    NRMS student places second at regional spelling bee

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    New Richmond Middle School student Dave Domingo is pictured with his second place trophy and certificate following the Regional Spelling Bee at CESA in Turtle Lake. Photo courtesy of the New Richmond Middle School

    New Richmond Middle School student Dave Domingo took second place at the Regional Spelling Bee Wednesday, Feb. 21, at CESA in Turtle Lake. Both of Domingo's parents were present to cheer him on.

    According to Domingo's mother, Gina, after 12 rounds, the competition was down to Domingo and the eventual winner. Domingo competed with the other student for another three rounds and took second place after spelling "imperative" incorrectly in the 15th round.

    Some of the words he spelled correctly include tribulations (round four), cauliflower (round five), jute (round nine), Permian (round 10), tundra (round 11), layette (round 12), tithe (round 13), and caribou (round 14). The eventual winner spelled Spitz, yacht, elite, sarcasm, and refugee in rounds 12-16.

    In preparation for the Regional Bee, Domingo studied spelling lists, tips and tricks provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    The State Spelling Bee will be held in Madison on March 24.

    Explore related topics:Newseducationnew richmondMiddle schoolSpelling beeRegional Spelling Bee
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement
    randomness