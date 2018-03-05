NRMS student places second at regional spelling bee

According to Domingo's mother, Gina, after 12 rounds, the competition was down to Domingo and the eventual winner. Domingo competed with the other student for another three rounds and took second place after spelling "imperative" incorrectly in the 15th round.

Some of the words he spelled correctly include tribulations (round four), cauliflower (round five), jute (round nine), Permian (round 10), tundra (round 11), layette (round 12), tithe (round 13), and caribou (round 14). The eventual winner spelled Spitz, yacht, elite, sarcasm, and refugee in rounds 12-16.

In preparation for the Regional Bee, Domingo studied spelling lists, tips and tricks provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The State Spelling Bee will be held in Madison on March 24.