NRMS sixth graders take part in Biztown simulation
New Richmond Middle School sixth graders recently participated in Junior Achievement's Biztown Simulation located in Maplewood. Leading up to the simulation day, students participated in Biztown lessons taught by sixth grade teachers and First National Community Bank volunteers.
Goals of the visit were to assume a job, produce and/or sell products, receive a paycheck, work on a business team, repay business loans, shop, and manage a personal bank account. Throughout the program, students were encouraged to use critical thinking skills to learn about key economic concepts as they explored and enhanced their understanding of free enterprise.