    NRMS sixth graders take part in Biztown simulation

    By New Richmond News on May 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.
    Throughout the Biztown program, NRMS sixth grade students were encouraged to use critical thinking skills to learn about key economic concepts as they explored and enhanced their understanding of free enterprise. Photo courtesy of the New Richmond Middle School1 / 2
    The goal of the NRMS sixth grade students' visit to Biztown was to assume a job, produce and/or sell products, receive a paycheck, work on a business team, repay business loans, shop, and manage a personal bank account. Photo courtesy of the New Richmond Middle School2 / 2

    New Richmond Middle School sixth graders recently participated in Junior Achievement's Biztown Simulation located in Maplewood. Leading up to the simulation day, students participated in Biztown lessons taught by sixth grade teachers and First National Community Bank volunteers.

    Goals of the visit were to assume a job, produce and/or sell products, receive a paycheck, work on a business team, repay business loans, shop, and manage a personal bank account. Throughout the program, students were encouraged to use critical thinking skills to learn about key economic concepts as they explored and enhanced their understanding of free enterprise.

