NR fifth graders shine at Math Masters

Students worked in teams before and after school with parent volunteer coaches from January until April's competition.

The competition consisted of several different rounds. The first round was individual fact drill where students had five minutes to complete as many of the 75 questions as they could. Following that round were four rounds of individual problem-solving. Each round was 10 minutes and consisted of eight multi-step math problems. The final three rounds were team-problem solving where students competed in teams of five to complete each round in 15 minutes or less.

Top placing teams and individuals were: Jasmine Loberg, first place individual fact drill; Ben Dittman, third place individual fact drill; Jacksen Spielman, sixth place individual fact drill; Gavin Tarras and Amelia Mehls, seventh place tie for individual fact drill; Christian Roberts, second place individual problem-solving; Mara Clennon, fourth place individual problem-solving; Paperjack Team - Ben Dittman, Adelle Dittman, Heather Bell, Christian Roberts and Melia Warner, first place; Hillside Team - Colton Quitter, Ryan Hansen, Owen Groth, Cole Stephens and Hayden Balduc, second place.