Diamonds are forever at SHS prom

The 2018 Somerset High School Prom King and Queen are Caleb Getschel and Kaylee Erickson (center). The rest of the prom court includes William Piletich, Roy Hale, Nathan Dirkes, Hunter Young, Mckenzie Breault, Georgia Hammer, Keely Pitcher, and Brit Buchanan. Also pictured are the prom junior royalty Princess Scarlett daughter of Anders and Cassie Johnson accompanied by Prince Chase son of Dan and Heather Gilkerson. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 12

Steph Lustig and Sally Bodlovick pause before making their way down the aisle during the Somerset High School promenade. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 12

Caleb Getschel and Katie Schroeder smile so their family and friends can take photos of the couple during the 2018 Somerset High School promenade. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 12

Adele Hensely and Nicholas Thoreson were one of the first couples to make their way down the steps during the 2018 Somerset High School promenade on Saturday, April 28. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 12

