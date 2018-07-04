WITC launches nonprofit leadership program

Never before have nonprofit organizations been as important as they are today.

"Wisconsin has the third highest volunteer rate in the United States. This is no surprise as more and more statistics reveal that helping others can increase your own sense of wellbeing and can give meaning to your day-to-day existence," said Stephanie Erdmann, divisional dean for business at WITC

With funding cutbacks to community resources, it takes an experienced and creative individual to develop innovative opportunities that make up for the gap in funding to continue providing much-needed services for the community. The nonprofit leadership program is ideal for those who have a passion for helping others and want to exercise their natural leadership skills. Courses address strategies for meeting the challenges of acquiring new funding resources, recruiting a volunteer workforce, increasing service support needs and managing fiscal requirements.

"This program will prepare you with the unique skills necessary for being in paid leadership positions within nonprofit organizations," said Erdmann.

Some possible positions available to graduates of this program include programming coordinator, marketing/communications coordinator, volunteer coordinator and director of programs.

To learn more about the nonprofit leadership program or to apply, visit witc.edu.