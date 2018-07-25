NRSD awarded DOJ grant for school safety improvements
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety has approved a grant in the amount of $121,200 to the New Richmond School District to support the district's School Safety Initiative Program to improve school safety. The grant is being provided by the State of Wisconsin.
According to District Administrator Patrick Olson, the grant money will be used throughout the district for several different projects, including: high school — 75 classroom deadbolts, $20,000; middle school — 55 classroom deadbolts - $18,095, security covers/blinds - $1,905; Hillside Elementary — 48 classroom deadbolts - $15,792, purchase and install interior/exterior cameras - $3,628, security covers/blinds - $580.00; Paperjack Elementary — 25 classroom deadbolts - $8,225, purchase and install interior/exterior cameras - $3,220, security covers/blinds - $8,555; Starr Elementary — 47 classroom deadbolts - $15,463, security covers/blinds - $4,537; NR4Kids Charter School — EMS, First Aid Training, and Trauma Kits - $1,200; New Richmond Early Childhood — purchase and install interior/exterior cameras - $712.00, security covers/blinds - $19,288.