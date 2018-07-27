Etta Johnston Memorial Scholarship Committee makes pair of donations
The Etta Johnston Memorial Scholarship Committee of Roberts and Hammond recently presented a $500 contribution check to the Roberts Food Pantry. Pictured (from left) are Nathan Stork (scholarship committee member), Lowell Johnson, Sharon Johnson, and Mary Thorsen (all representing the food pantry), and Jean Johnson (scholarship committee member). Scott Thompson / RiverTown Multimedia
The Etta Johnston Memorial Scholarship Committee of Roberts and Hammond recently presented a $1,000 check to the Roberts United Church of Christ Bell Choir. Pictured (from left) are Nathan Stork (scholarship committee member), Patti Robertson and Dawn Budrow (representing the UCC Bell Choir), and Jean Johnson (scholarship committee member). Scott Thompson / RiverTown Multimedia