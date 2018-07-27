SCC approves tax levy, mill rate for 2018-2019 school year

"We are expecting revenues to be up 3.3 percent overall in 2018-2019. When you go to our expenditures for 2018-2019, we had a lot of staff changes this year ... and we approved a 2.3 percent wage increase, in addition to an expected 9 percent increase to our health insurance costs starting Jan. 1, 2019," said business manager Jennifer Kleschold. "That all equates to a mill rate of about $10.65 per $1,000 in value. That is based on a 2 percent increase in property values and we have usually been much higher than that."

The mill rate for 2018-2019 was adopted at .01064561. The mill rate and tax levy will support the fund 10 budgeted expenditures of $18,078,469, the fund 30 budgeted expenditures of $3,580,706, and the fund 80 expenditures of $405,000.

The district also authorized the school board to make temporary loans to meet obligations incurred up to $600,000. The district then authorized the school board to purchase supplemental student accident insurance for all pupils 4K-12 from First Agency, Inc.

The district also authorized the school board to lease property, buildings and equipment not needed for school purposes. The board of education's compensation and expense reimbursement was also established at $700 for the president, $700 for the clerk, $700 for the treasurer and $50 per meeting for all members. Outside district expense reimbursement was set at $60 per day, while committee meeting reimbursement was set at $35 per meeting.

The assembly approved the date, time and location of next year's annual meeting for Monday, July 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. in the middle school library.