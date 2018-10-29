Search
    St. Mary Catholic School welcomes three new staff members

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Sadie Ramirez1 / 3
    Kristina Jerry2 / 3
    Scott Peterson3 / 3

    St. Mary Catholic School added three new staff members and teachers for the 2018-19 school year.

    To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each new staff membes who submitted their information.

    Scott Peterson

    Age: 59

    Family: Father, older brother, younger sister; daughter Brooke, husband Andy, granddaughter Eva; son Ross, wife Ploy, grandson Kallan.

    Position: Fourth through eighth grade math teacher

    Education: BA - UMD - 1981; masters work (masters pending - UWRF 2013)

    Previous work experience: Teaching is my second career. My first career started in 1981. I worked in the food industry for Pillsbury, Ocean Spray and General Mills as a sales and marketing professional.

    Hobbies: I enjoy reading, golfing, playing with my grandkids, and hanging out with friends and family.

    Kristina Jerry

    Age: 34

    Family: Husband Chris; two sons Riley, 5, Easton, 1; two dogs Lucy and Cooper

    Position: AM wrap around

    Education: Classes in early childhood education

    Previous work experience: Worked at a local daycare for four years and as a paraprofessional for head start in Grand Forks, N.D., for four years.

    Hobbies: Spending time with my family, walking, biking, watching Badger football and basketball.

    Sadie Ramirez

    Age: 34

    Family: I've been married to my husband for six years and we have two wonderful children. We live in New Richmond.

    Position: Preschool aide

    Education: High school graduate

    Previous work experience: Hillside Elementary long term sub in special needs room. Daisy Hill Daycare as a daycare teacher - toddlers.

    Hobbies: I love camping and bonfires. I love spending time with my family. I love to travel and see new things. I like to go for walks, hiking, scrapbooking, paddleboarding and fishing.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 426-1079
