St. Mary Catholic School welcomes three new staff members
St. Mary Catholic School added three new staff members and teachers for the 2018-19 school year.
To help you identify the new faces out and about in the community, the following are brief profiles and photographs of each new staff membes who submitted their information.
Scott Peterson
Age: 59
Family: Father, older brother, younger sister; daughter Brooke, husband Andy, granddaughter Eva; son Ross, wife Ploy, grandson Kallan.
Position: Fourth through eighth grade math teacher
Education: BA - UMD - 1981; masters work (masters pending - UWRF 2013)
Previous work experience: Teaching is my second career. My first career started in 1981. I worked in the food industry for Pillsbury, Ocean Spray and General Mills as a sales and marketing professional.
Hobbies: I enjoy reading, golfing, playing with my grandkids, and hanging out with friends and family.
Kristina Jerry
Age: 34
Family: Husband Chris; two sons Riley, 5, Easton, 1; two dogs Lucy and Cooper
Position: AM wrap around
Education: Classes in early childhood education
Previous work experience: Worked at a local daycare for four years and as a paraprofessional for head start in Grand Forks, N.D., for four years.
Hobbies: Spending time with my family, walking, biking, watching Badger football and basketball.
Sadie Ramirez
Age: 34
Family: I've been married to my husband for six years and we have two wonderful children. We live in New Richmond.
Position: Preschool aide
Education: High school graduate
Previous work experience: Hillside Elementary long term sub in special needs room. Daisy Hill Daycare as a daycare teacher - toddlers.
Hobbies: I love camping and bonfires. I love spending time with my family. I love to travel and see new things. I like to go for walks, hiking, scrapbooking, paddleboarding and fishing.