St. Mary Catholic School welcomes three new staff members

Scott Peterson

Age: 59

Family: Father, older brother, younger sister; daughter Brooke, husband Andy, granddaughter Eva; son Ross, wife Ploy, grandson Kallan.

Position: Fourth through eighth grade math teacher

Education: BA - UMD - 1981; masters work (masters pending - UWRF 2013)

Previous work experience: Teaching is my second career. My first career started in 1981. I worked in the food industry for Pillsbury, Ocean Spray and General Mills as a sales and marketing professional.

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, golfing, playing with my grandkids, and hanging out with friends and family.

Kristina Jerry

Age: 34

Family: Husband Chris; two sons Riley, 5, Easton, 1; two dogs Lucy and Cooper

Position: AM wrap around

Education: Classes in early childhood education

Previous work experience: Worked at a local daycare for four years and as a paraprofessional for head start in Grand Forks, N.D., for four years.

Hobbies: Spending time with my family, walking, biking, watching Badger football and basketball.

Sadie Ramirez

Age: 34

Family: I've been married to my husband for six years and we have two wonderful children. We live in New Richmond.

Position: Preschool aide

Education: High school graduate

Previous work experience: Hillside Elementary long term sub in special needs room. Daisy Hill Daycare as a daycare teacher - toddlers.

Hobbies: I love camping and bonfires. I love spending time with my family. I love to travel and see new things. I like to go for walks, hiking, scrapbooking, paddleboarding and fishing.