The final levy was approved at $15,858,037, which is a 2.01 percent increase over last year's budget. However, the mill rate decreased by .513, based on equalized values. The projected tax levy that was presented during the district's annual meeting on Sept. 17, was $15,642,277, with a 9.963 mill rate.

The school board also amended the budget to add $92,395 in levy to be placed in a capital account to pay for future improvements to the high school athletic field, Olson said.

At the school Monday, Oct. 15 meeting, Director of Fiscal and Building Operations Brian Johnston told the board the district would receive about $66,000 more from the state then it had anticipated.

"The budget overall is about right where it was. A large percentage of the new staff we hired waived insurance compensation ... so that just about broke even. We are at almost exactly where we were, but the $66,000 actually lowers the levy slightly," said Johnston. "We need to have the discussion next Monday then about where we want to set that levy based on whatever action the board takes in regards to Monday's discussions, like the stadium issue. You may want to keep it at the level it was at and put a little more into that pot."