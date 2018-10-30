SHS seeking community members for Community Mentor Program

Somerset High School is once again inviting community members to take part in the school's Community Mentor Program for the 2018-2019 school year. SHSl is recruiting 20-30 business and community mentor volunteers who would like to give time and wisdom to students.

The mentor program will connect 10th, 11th and 12th grade students with a mentor. This commitment will be for a minimum of one school year, possibly two years if the mentor and students would like to continue the mentoring relationship. Students will work with mentors in small groups of two to three per mentor. Mentors will meet with students monthly at Somerset High School. Registration is due by Nov. 2. All session agendas, materials and trainings are provided. See below for quick program facts.

Mentor-student session details

Commitment: Mentors make a minimum year-long, one meeting per month commitment from November 2018-May 2019. It is important that mentors attend each session.

Location: Sessions are held at Somerset High School, supervised by the school counseling staff.

Dates: Monthly sessions are held Thursday mornings from 7:30-8:15 a.m.

Sessions Topics: Agendas are pre-planned, approximately 45-minute activities that focus on topics such as career path and secrets of success, goal setting, presenting yourself, time management and career forum.

Mentor steps to apply

Register online by filling out the Somerset Community Mentor Program Application at somerset.k12.wi.us/communit by Nov. 2. Click on the School Volunteers link on the left side then click on the link to the Somerset High School Community Mentor Program Application. Mentors must also complete the Somerset Volunteer Application Form and attend the orientation meeting on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Important Dates

Friday, Nov. 2, deadline to apply for 2018-2019 school year.

Thursday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 a.m. orientation meeting for mentors at Somerset High School.

Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 a.m. - Kick-off mentor program

For more information or to ask questions, contact School Counselor Jenna Evenson at jevenson@somerset.k12.wi.us.