SHS drama department becomes 'Earnest' for fall production

"We have a smaller cast this year, since we had a large senior class last year. We wanted to do something smaller and funny since the last couple years had been rather serious," Kaczmarek said. "This is a great and funny play that has a lot of chemistry."

The school will once again have four performances with two casts each performing twice.

"I wasn't sure about doing two casts this year, but the kids did so well in auditions that I decided to not make a decision on that right away. I wanted to see who would blend well together and if we'd have enough chemistry between different actors to warrant a second cast," Kaczmarek said. "We were able to find a few pairs that worked well together so I felt comfortable separating them into two casts."

Opening night of the production will be Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. with a pair of performances on Saturday (1 and 7 p.m.) and a matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"It was a little challenging to cast. In fact, we have a girl playing Algernon (Moncrieff) in one of the casts and she is doing a fantastic job," Kaczmarek said. "The script, at first, was challenging because there is a lot of the British language and it is a historical time period. Plus, we had a shorter window this year for practice, because of other things on the school calendar."

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is a story of two bachelors — John "Jack" Worthing and Algernon "Algy" Moncrieff — who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. The pair attempts to win the hearts of two women, who claim to only love men named Ernest.

"The show is a twist on the old mistaken identity troupe. It is very unexpected and there is a lot of great chemistry between the players on set. It is a snowball of complications that just keeps getting more and more complicated. But it all settles at the end," Kaczmarek said. "I'm really proud of the actors."

For sophomore Ben Garcia, playing the lead role of Jack Worthing is just one more step on his path to becoming a professional actor.

"I really want to be an actor for my future career. Last year, when I did Peter Pan, I loved it so much that I knew it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," Garcia said. "I just want to do as much as I can.

"It is turning out to be a really great show. The play is, overall, a really funny and entertaining play. It is a really good time, so I think people will really enjoy it."

The cast feels chemistry between actors is one thing they have already started to develop.

"We have great chemistry this year. The play is really funny and we are just getting stuff going on the comedy side," said senior Lola Belisle, who is playing Ms. Prism. "The play is something different ... and something new. It is something old. Something people should cherish and understand."

For many cast members, the chemistry they feel o stage started with the cast becoming closer as a group since the beginning of the year.

"My favorite part of being in the play is the community aspect of the group. I've built so many friendships. I've been in plays all four years of high school and I've made so many amazing friendships," said senior Kennedi Kjellberg, who is playing Gwendolen Fairfax. "Coming to play practice every day and seeing the same faces and how amazing they are as human beings and actors is my favorite part of being involved in the play."

With opening night just over a week away, being ready for the curtain to rise is on the minds of many cast members.

"I feel like we will be ready by opening night. I think there are some things that we need to work on, but I trust that everyone will be ready," Kjellberg said.