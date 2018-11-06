Child Development Days to be held at WITC
All New Richmond School District children ages 2 years and 9 months to 5 years old (whether new to the district or those who have not previously attended) are invited to Child Development Days Nov. 15 and 16 at WITC Conference Center (1019 S. Knowles Ave.)
Parents and caregivers can have their children take part in a child development review, vision and hearing screening and learn about community resources.
The sessions will be held 8:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. To make an appointment, call Stacie Getzie at 715-243-7470 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.