NRMS Future City team visits Science Museum
The New Richmond Middle School Future City team recently traveled to the Science Museum of Minnesota to view the "Dream Big" video at the Omni Theater and explore the various engineering exhibits.
The goal of the Future City Competition for 2018-19 is to create a model city (set 100 years in the future) that supports its power grid and recovers from a natural disaster. Students work in teams to research and create their cities both virtually and in a physical model.
To help build their knowledge of a city infrastructure, students toured New Richmond Middle School with Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Bob Parent. They were able to see first hand how power, heating/cooling, and some security measures function within the building.
Those participating as part of the Future City team include: seventh graders Will Brinkman, Mason Hughes, Jake DeGear, Reagan Sledd; eighth graders Gabe Norton, Drew Eckert, Luke Stuedemann, Gavin Massey, Bode Gabriel, Andrew Blattner, Kira Schulze, Grace Gray, Elva Crist and Carly Rodriguez.