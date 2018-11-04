NRMS Future City team visits Science Museum

The goal of the Future City Competition for 2018-19 is to create a model city (set 100 years in the future) that supports its power grid and recovers from a natural disaster. Students work in teams to research and create their cities both virtually and in a physical model.

To help build their knowledge of a city infrastructure, students toured New Richmond Middle School with Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Bob Parent. They were able to see first hand how power, heating/cooling, and some security measures function within the building.

Those participating as part of the Future City team include: seventh graders Will Brinkman, Mason Hughes, Jake DeGear, Reagan Sledd; eighth graders Gabe Norton, Drew Eckert, Luke Stuedemann, Gavin Massey, Bode Gabriel, Andrew Blattner, Kira Schulze, Grace Gray, Elva Crist and Carly Rodriguez.