NRMS announces October Students of the Month
Brier Blietz
Grade: 6
Paren (s): Meagan Blietz and Brian Blietz
Favorite class: Social Studies
Favorite activities: Softball and swimming.
What I like about school: We get to move around a lot so I'm not always antsy.
Owen Groth
Grade: 6
Paren (s): Amy and Doug
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Soccer
What I like about school: Math
Trevor Solland
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Sara and Wayne Solland
Favorite class: Math
Favorite activities: Football, baseball and basketball.
What I like about school: Gym
Melia Warner
Grade: 6
Parent(s): Rachel and Nate Warner
Favorite class: Math, literature and science.
Favorite activities: Dance
What I like about school: Seeing my friends and teachers every day!
Adalberto Cantu
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Alma Cantu
Favorite class: LA
Favorite activities: Football, fishing, spending time with friends and family.
What I like about school: That I get to have a great time with friends.
Addyson Kaczmarski
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Brian and Renee Kaczmarski
Favorite class: Language Arts
Favorite activities: Powerlifting, running and going on walks with my dog.
What I like about school: Being with all of my friends.
Kaylee Rowe
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Matt and Melanie Rowe
Favorite Class: Art and literature.
Favorite activities: Dancing, drawing, running, going to the cabin, 4-wheeling.
What I like about school: Meeting new friends and improving my learning skills.
Paige Turner
Grade: 7
Parent(s): Sara and Mike Turner
Favorite class: Art and math.
Favorite activities: Sports, Netflix, YouTube, art, foreign languages and most activities.
What I like about school:. All the amazing teachers!
Catie Bartels
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Terry Bartels and Sherri Bartels
Favorite class: Literature
Favorite activities: Plan things.
What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning useful things.
Kendall Carper
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Christie and Bill Carper
Favorite class: Science and American History
Favorite activities: Dance and art.
What I like about school: Getting to see my friends.
Grace Gustafson
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Travis and Jean Gustafson
Favorite class: Science
Favorite activities: Music, cross country, the play and track.
What I like about school is: Music and socializing with people at school.
Carson Kohlrusch
Grade: 8
Parent(s): Beverly and Mark Kohlrusch
Favorite Class: Math and science.
Favorite activities: Sports.
What I like about school: Seeing friends.