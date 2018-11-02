NRMS announces October Students of the Month

What I like about school: We get to move around a lot so I'm not always antsy.

Owen Groth

Grade: 6

Paren (s): Amy and Doug

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Soccer

What I like about school: Math

Trevor Solland

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Sara and Wayne Solland

Favorite class: Math

Favorite activities: Football, baseball and basketball.

What I like about school: Gym

Melia Warner

Grade: 6

Parent(s): Rachel and Nate Warner

Favorite class: Math, literature and science.

Favorite activities: Dance

What I like about school: Seeing my friends and teachers every day!

Adalberto Cantu

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Alma Cantu

Favorite class: LA

Favorite activities: Football, fishing, spending time with friends and family.

What I like about school: That I get to have a great time with friends.

Addyson Kaczmarski

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Brian and Renee Kaczmarski

Favorite class: Language Arts

Favorite activities: Powerlifting, running and going on walks with my dog.

What I like about school: Being with all of my friends.

Kaylee Rowe

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Matt and Melanie Rowe

Favorite Class: Art and literature.

Favorite activities: Dancing, drawing, running, going to the cabin, 4-wheeling.

What I like about school: Meeting new friends and improving my learning skills.

Paige Turner

Grade: 7

Parent(s): Sara and Mike Turner

Favorite class: Art and math.

Favorite activities: Sports, Netflix, YouTube, art, foreign languages and most activities.

What I like about school:. All the amazing teachers!

Catie Bartels

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Terry Bartels and Sherri Bartels

Favorite class: Literature

Favorite activities: Plan things.

What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning useful things.

Kendall Carper

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Christie and Bill Carper

Favorite class: Science and American History

Favorite activities: Dance and art.

What I like about school: Getting to see my friends.

Grace Gustafson

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Travis and Jean Gustafson

Favorite class: Science

Favorite activities: Music, cross country, the play and track.

What I like about school is: Music and socializing with people at school.

Carson Kohlrusch

Grade: 8

Parent(s): Beverly and Mark Kohlrusch

Favorite Class: Math and science.

Favorite activities: Sports.

What I like about school: Seeing friends.