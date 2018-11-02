Search
    NRMS announces October Students of the Month

    By New Richmond News Today at 2:00 p.m.
    Pictured are eighth grade Students of the Month for October: Catherine Bartels, Kendall Carper, Grace Gustafson and Carson Kohlrusch. Also pictured are Mrs. Beebe and Mrs. Schmidt. Submitted photo1 / 3
    Pictured are seventh grade Students of the Month for October: Adalberto Cantu, Kaylee Rowe, Addyson Kaczmarski and Paige Turner. Also pictured are Mrs. Hamdorf, Mrs. Kobernick and Mr. Schradle. Submitted photo2 / 3
    Pictured are sixth grade Students of the Month for October: Owen Groth, Melia Warner, Brier Blietz and Trevor Solland. Also pictured are Mr. Helland and Mr. Whitemarsh. Submitted photo 3 / 3

    Brier Blietz

    Grade: 6

    Paren (s): Meagan Blietz and Brian Blietz

    Favorite class: Social Studies

    Favorite activities: Softball and swimming.

    What I like about school: We get to move around a lot so I'm not always antsy.

    Owen Groth

    Grade: 6

    Paren (s): Amy and Doug

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Soccer

    What I like about school: Math

    Trevor Solland

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Sara and Wayne Solland

    Favorite class: Math

    Favorite activities: Football, baseball and basketball.

    What I like about school: Gym

    Melia Warner

    Grade: 6

    Parent(s): Rachel and Nate Warner

    Favorite class: Math, literature and science.

    Favorite activities: Dance

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends and teachers every day!

    Adalberto Cantu

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Alma Cantu

    Favorite class: LA

    Favorite activities: Football, fishing, spending time with friends and family.

    What I like about school: That I get to have a great time with friends.

    Addyson Kaczmarski

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Brian and Renee Kaczmarski

    Favorite class: Language Arts

    Favorite activities: Powerlifting, running and going on walks with my dog.

    What I like about school: Being with all of my friends.

    Kaylee Rowe

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Matt and Melanie Rowe

    Favorite Class: Art and literature.

    Favorite activities: Dancing, drawing, running, going to the cabin, 4-wheeling.

    What I like about school: Meeting new friends and improving my learning skills.

    Paige Turner

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s): Sara and Mike Turner

    Favorite class: Art and math.

    Favorite activities: Sports, Netflix, YouTube, art, foreign languages and most activities.

    What I like about school:. All the amazing teachers!

    Catie Bartels

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Terry Bartels and Sherri Bartels

    Favorite class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Plan things.

    What I like about school: Seeing my friends and learning useful things.

    Kendall Carper

    Name: Kendall Carper

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Christie and Bill Carper

    Favorite class: Science and American History

    Favorite activities: Dance and art.

    What I like about school: Getting to see my friends.

    Grace Gustafson

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Travis and Jean Gustafson

    Favorite class: Science

    Favorite activities: Music, cross country, the play and track.

    What I like about school is: Music and socializing with people at school.

    Carson Kohlrusch

    Grade: 8

    Parent(s): Beverly and Mark Kohlrusch

    Favorite Class: Math and science.

    Favorite activities: Sports.

    What I like about school: Seeing friends.

