Most WI state races too close to call

Democrat Doug La Follette won his 12th term as Wisconsin's Secretary of State on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The incumbent's defeat over Republican challenger Jay Schroeder was decided after 92 percent of the vote was accounted for, according to the Journal Sentinel. La Follette received 52 percent of the vote when the race was called, while challenger Jay Schroeder, a mortgage loan officer from Neenah, claimed 48 percent of voters' support.

As of 12:10 a.m., La Follette had received 1,250,169 votes compared to Schroeder's 1,145,631 votes.

Attorney General and Treasurer races undecided

Attorney General candidates Josh Kaul (D) and Brad Schimel (R) both held 49 percent of Wisconsin's state vote as of 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Incumbent Schimel (1,196,768) held a 9,035-vote lead over Kaul (1,187,733).Constitution candidate received 42,801 votes as of 12:15 a.m.

The race for Treasurer was also too close to call early Wednesday morning.

Democrat candidate Sarah Godlewski held a 69,924-vote and a 50-47 percent lead over Republican Travis Hartwig after 95 percent of the vote had been counted.

Check back for final results later in the day on Wednesday.