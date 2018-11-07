UPDATE: Godlewski, Kaul and La Follette win state races

Democrat Doug La Follette won his 12th term as Wisconsin's Secretary of State on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The incumbent's defeat over Republican challenger Jay Schroeder was decided after 92 percent of the vote was accounted for, according to the Journal Sentinel. La Follette received 52 percent of the vote when the race was called, while challenger Jay Schroeder, a mortgage loan officer from Neenah, claimed 48 percent of voters' support.

As of 12:10 a.m., La Follette had received 1,250,169 votes compared to Schroeder's 1,145,631 votes. Once 100 percent of the votes were counted, La Follette had claimed a 146,798-vote, 53-47 percent victory.

Kaul next attorney general, Godlewski wins treasurer race

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul (D) held a 22,673-vote lead over Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel as of 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, and was scheduled to announce his victory at a 9 a.m. press conference, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Kaul and Schimel each held 49 percent of the vote around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, but the Democratic candidate was boosted by the Milwaukee County absentee ballots that were counted later in the day. Kaul pulled away with 50 percent of the vote, while Schimel trailed behind with 49 percent.

"Before the election, a Marquette University Law School poll showed the race statistically tied with Schimel up 2 percentage points over Kaul," the Molly Beck of the Journal Sentinel wrote. "More than two-thirds of polled voters said they didn't know much about Kaul."

The race for treasurer was also too close to call early Wednesday morning, but Democrat Sarah Godlewski came out the decided winner once all 3,676 of Wisconsin's precincts were accounted for.

Godlewski held a 69,924-vote and a 50-47 percent lead over Republican Travis Hartwig after 95 percent of the vote had been counted. Her lead expanded to 108,033 and four percentage points once all votes were counted on Wednesday.