Rubik's Cube? Newhouse's robot has it solved

Somerset High School senior Izaak Newhouse has taken his fixation with the cube one step further. He has developed a gadget which he calls "The Rubik's Solver" that can solve the Rubik's Cube in less than 30 seconds.

Newhouse said he first got interested in the Rubik's Cube as a freshman, when he and several classmates all became interested in aligning the colored blocks. As a junior, Newhouse got the idea to create a robot that can solve the colored cube. He found coding online that helped him to devise his first solver, which could solve the Cube in 20 minutes. He wasn't satisfied.

"I wanted to make it better," he said. The first robot had two motors that could move two of the sides to solve the Cube. His new device has six motors, one to run each axis of the Cube.

Newhouse said he wanted to build a robot that can solve the Cube quicker than he can manually. He said he can solve the Rubik's Cube in 90 seconds.

Newhouse has his own 3D printer and he built all of the parts of the framework and motor mounts that run the robot.

"I spent the most time making the motor rods to get them to fit snugly," he said.

The process began with a CAD drawing and Newhouse designing each piece to get everything done to his exacting standards.

Once he had it completed, Newhouse started running the robot for his friends and teachers. The response? "Whoa," was the common response. "They were so surprised."

Does Newhouse think he can improve on this version of his robot? He explained there's an idea called "God's Number" where the Cube can be solved in 20 moves.

"I'd like to figure out God's Number and see how fast it can be done," Newhouse said.

Newhouse had set a deadline for himself to get the robot done because he immediately turned his attention to the Somerset Robotics program.

Newhouse has been the captain of his Robotics team all four years of high school. This year, he is the captain of all the Somerset Robotics teams.

Robotics adviser Eric Olson said part of the reason that Newhouse is able to develop such advanced projects is that he is constantly thinking of ways that he can improve the current project he is working on.

Newhouse said these projects help him in building toward the career he wants in mechanical engineering. He is currently taking classes at Century College, only returning to high school each day to work with the Robotics team.

He plans to attend UW-River Falls in a dual degree program, earning his applied physics degree there, then going to another college for his engineering degree.