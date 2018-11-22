SCC HS student participates in Global Youth Institute

"I was really nervous going to both of the institutes. Neither of us had any idea what we were going into or what was going to happen. The coolest part for me was to hear the other students' ideas on how they want to fight world hunger," Holmgren said. "At the Global Youth Institute, there were so many cool ideas. It was also really cool to meet all the different people. The food was also really interesting since it was really random and from different countries. We also got to listen to the Vice President of Peru talk about fighting global hunger."

The GYI is held in conjunction with the World Food Prize Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium. The symposium gathers the world's foremost leaders in global food security every year, and allows students to present and discuss their innovative ideas to combat hunger with World Food Prize Laureates, international experts and peers from over 60 countries. Students also attend symposium sessions centered on current research, trends and innovations in combating hunger and poverty.

"Mrs. (Gretchen) Rozeboom showed us a documentary about Norman Borlaug in my horticulture class last spring and told us about the paper you could write to get into the state institute. So I wrote my paper on renewable energy in the small country of Sierra Leone. They selected me to go to the state level, where I presented my research to a group in a roundtable discussion," Holmgren said.

In order to participate in the program, students research and write a paper on a topic affecting food security within a specified country and provide recommendations on how to better the lives of a typical family in the country. Once accepted, students are invited to attend the three-day event and engage in hands-on sessions and service-learning projects that allow them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, industry and hunger relief efforts both in the U.S. and across the globe.

"It was really interesting to learn about a country that is so different from the United States. Sierra Leone is about half the size of Wisconsin and there are six million people, but 87 percent of them live in poverty. Their poverty line is $1.25 a day, which is what I pay for coffee in the morning and that is how much they live on every day," Holmgren said. "I learned a lot about their culture and daily life as well. I found that only 6 percent of the population has electricity, so if you could bring electricity to a country like this, you could improve farming techniques and literally everything."

Holmgren submitted her paper in March, and was invited to the state level program, which was held in April less than two weeks later. The GYI took place from Oct. 17-20. As far as agriculture education instructor and FFA co-advisor Gretchen Rozeboom is aware, Holmgren is the first SCC HS student to take part in the state institute, much less be selected for the GYI.

"I was inspired by what Norman Borlaug did and I want to go into a career path where I can help people and fight world hunger myself," Holmgren said. "It is such an amazing experience. I would love to have other people, especially from this area, going and learning more about world hunger. It is our fight right now, we can't wait until we are older."

According to Rozeboom, an added bonus of being selected to attend the GYI, Holmgren will be eligible to apply for one of 24 internships during her junior and senior year. The internships allow students to research with top individuals in the country in various areas of food and hunger. Holmgren could also, if she chooses to go on to a four-year institution, apply for additional internships and scholarships through the United State Department of Agriculture.

"The beauty of the program is that it gives students flexibility in looking at their country of choice. They don't say these are the only continents or countries you can pick. It is open to any country in the world you want to look at and study further. There is a considerable amount of research Kaitlyn did before she even decided upon Sierra Leone," Rozeboom said.

Created by Borlaug and Iowa businessman and philanthropist John Ruan in 1994, the GYI was developed to challenge and inspire participating students and teachers to identify innovative strategies to alleviate hunger and to expose the students to opportunities and careers in food, agriculture and natural resource disciplines.

High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2018 GYI can visit worldfoodprize.org/youth to find their state or country for specific details.