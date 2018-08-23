Four departments respond to Town of Forest fire
Four fire departments from the surrounding area converged on an apartment building located at 2695 Highway 64 in the Town of Forest to put out a fire that started in Thursday, Aug. 23, around 8:50 a.m.
The building is located just west of County Road D in Forest Township and is owned by Randell Olson, according to St. Croix County land records. The property used to be home to Theresa’s Bar before it was renovated into apartments.
In addition to the four departments that responded — including, New Richmond, Glenwood City, Clear Lake and Deer Park — EMS and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s department also responded.
