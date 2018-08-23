Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Four departments respond to Town of Forest fire

    By Jordan Willi Today at 10:18 a.m.
    1 / 3
    Four fire departments from the surrounding area converged on an apartment building located at 2695 Highway 64 in the Town of Forest to put out a fire that started in Thursday, Aug. 23, around 8:50 a.m. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Four fire departments from the surrounding area converged on an apartment building located at 2695 Highway 64 in the Town of Forest to put out a fire that started in Thursday, Aug. 23, around 8:50 a.m. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    Four fire departments from the surrounding area converged on an apartment building located at 2695 Highway 64 in the Town of Forest to put out a fire that started in Thursday, Aug. 23, around 8:50 a.m.

    The building is located just west of County Road D in Forest Township and is owned by Randell Olson, according to St. Croix County land records. The property used to be home to Theresa’s Bar before it was renovated into apartments.

    In addition to the four departments that responded — including, New Richmond, Glenwood City, Clear Lake and Deer Park — EMS and the St. Croix County Sheriff’s department also responded.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

    Explore related topics:NewsfiresTown of Forestforest townshipFireFire departments
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 426-1079
    Advertisement