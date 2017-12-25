Trustees approved a new one-year contract with Corrpro for maintenance of the water tower for a fee of $730.

Other business

• Trustees approved the proposal of $1,674 to redo the flooring in Well House #2.

• Trustees approved the purchase of a new meter reader for the water department at a cost of $6,724.36.

• Trustees agreed to refund Steve Holzer at total of $5,675 in impact fees paid when he began building his house in July.

• Trustees approved amendments to the Police Department budget to account for reimbursements and grants they receive during the course of the year.

• The police department will be participating in the Drive Sober program Dec. 15-31.