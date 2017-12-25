Hammond Village Board: Cronk to step down as leader of public works Jan. 1
Following a closed session at their meeting Monday evening, Dec. 11, the Village of Hammond Board of Trustees announced it had accepted a request by Public Works employee Rich Cron, to step down as department lead effective Jan. 1, 2018. Trustees did not disclose a reason for Cronk's request and tabled any discussion to designate a new lead until they can gather more information. Cronk is expected to continue working for the department, just not in the position of lead.
Trustees approved a new one-year contract with Corrpro for maintenance of the water tower for a fee of $730.
Other business
• Trustees approved the proposal of $1,674 to redo the flooring in Well House #2.
• Trustees approved the purchase of a new meter reader for the water department at a cost of $6,724.36.
• Trustees agreed to refund Steve Holzer at total of $5,675 in impact fees paid when he began building his house in July.
• Trustees approved amendments to the Police Department budget to account for reimbursements and grants they receive during the course of the year.
• The police department will be participating in the Drive Sober program Dec. 15-31.