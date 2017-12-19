Trailing fellow Assembly member Shannon Zimmerman after four of five counties counted ballots, Jarchow rocketed ahead once Polk County numbers came in.

The Balsam Lake resident dominated his home county 1,688 to 491 over Zimmerman of River Falls -- with only Turtle Lake votes yet to be counted. According to the Turtle Lake-less tally, Jarchow advances to the special election with 4,020 votes to Zimmerman’s 3,161.

Somerset resident Schachtner won the Democratic race convincingly with 3,806 votes over second-place vote-getter John Calabrese of Glenwood City, who garnered 1,335 votes, with Turtle Lake numbers outstanding. River Falls resident Reuben Herfindahl came in third with 256 votes so far.

“A month and a half ago, I never would have imagined that I would be running for state Senate,” Schachtner said in a victory statement late Tuesday. “I’m committed to fighting every day of the next month to make sure the values of the people of western Wisconsin are represented in Madison.”

Schachtner and Jarchow advance to the Jan. 16 general election, which also includes Libertarian Brian Corriea, who didn’t face a primary challenger.

The winner will replace longtime lawmaker Sheila Harsdorf, who held the seat for several terms until being appointed to Gov. Scott Walker’s Cabinet. The River Falls Republican now leads the state’s Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Department.