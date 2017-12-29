Four people were transported to Mayo Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. The original crash happened at 10 a.m. on the Chippewa River Bridge nearly mile-marker 65. Westbound traffic was blocked until mid-afternoon.

--

DNR: No final decision on higher camping, state park fees

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources hasn't made its final decision on higher fees for camping or entering state parks.

A DNR spokesman says the agency hopes to have a plan early next year. A fee schedule will be presented to the Natural Resources Board, but no action is going to be taken yet. The budget passed last year opens to door to fee increases of as much as $15 a night for camping and $5 a day for entry at state parks chosen by the agency.

--

Milwaukee police officers called heroes for rescuing 2 teens

MILWAUKEE — When two Milwaukee police officers on patrol saw a car slam into a utility pole, overturn and catch on fire, they jumped into action quickly.

Officers Nicholas Reid and Nicholas Schlei are being given credit for saving the lives of two 16-year-olds who were in that burning car. The officers' body cameras captured the rescue on video. One teen in the car got free by kicking out a window, but the driver and another passenger were unconscious. All three were taken to a hospital. The driver is going to get a ticket for failure to yield and reckless driving.

--

Crash caused by father costs 11-year-old son his arm

WAUKESHA— A 38-year-old father told police he took three different kinds of pills Sunday afternoon before he lost control of his car and crashed into some trees early the next day.

Jeremy Froemming and his 11-year-old son had to be extricated from the wreckage. The boy was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital, but doctors weren't able to save his arm. Froemming is charged with fourth offense OWI, with a minor child inside the vehicle.

--

Ethics commission leaders ask for public hearing for administrator

MADISON — Leaders of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission have written a leader to Senate Republicans ask for a public hearing for Chief Administrator Brian Bell.

Democrat David Halbrooks and Republican Katie McCallum say Bell's performance as administrator has exceeded expectations. They're asking for the chance to speak about Bell's qualification before the Wisconsin Senate votes on his confirmation. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have called for Bell and chief elections official Michael Haas to resign due to bias in favor of Democrats.

--

Expect long lines if you go to pay your property taxes

MADISON — With the new year comes a new tax law and the changes it contains have many people rushing to pay their property taxes now.

Friday is their last chance to get an income tax deduction and many Wisconsin offices will already be closed for the New Year's holiday. In Milwaukee, the treasurer's office will stay open until 3 p.m. Starting Monday, taxpayers who itemize will be limited to a $10,000 deduction for all state and local income and property taxes. Property taxes aren't due until Jan. 31, but to get the full deduction they have to be paid in 2017.

--

Worker dies after falling from tower in Mishicot

MISHICOT — The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old man died Thursday morning after falling from a steel tower in Mishicot.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at around 9:25 a.m. on a report of a man who fell from a tower that is used for television antennas. Investigators say the man was installing equipment when he fell 35 feet to the ground. Deputies say the worker was taken to a Green Bay hospital where he died from his injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released. The fall is under investigation.