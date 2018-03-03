VFW to host candidate forum March 7

Candidates for the following St. Croix County Board seats have been invited to participate: District 11 — Roger Larson (I) and Gary Hanson; District 12 — Daniel Hanson (I) and Mike Montello; District 13 — Scottie Ard (I) and Ryan Sherley; and District 14 — Andy Brinkman uncontested.

The forum is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend.

Residents can submit questions ahead of time by email to: tlindfors@rivertowns.net. Please include "County Board Question" in the subject box. Questions will be accepted until 5p.m. Tuesday, March 6. Due to the time constraints of the forum and duplication of questions, submitting a question does not guarantee it will be asked.

The general election will be held Tuesday, April 3, 2018.