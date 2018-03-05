--

Eau Claire officer cleared in July shooting incident

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County District Attorney has determined a fatal shooting last summer was a justified use of lethal force.

La Crosse Police investigated the July shooting of Michael Caponigro because an Eau Claire officer was involved. Police say every effort was made to resolve the standoff peacefully. When tear gas was deployed to force Caponigro out of an apartment building, he fired his shotgun in the direction of law enforcement officers. Sergeant Jesse Henning returned fired, fatally wounding Caponigro.

--

Priebus: Firing Sessions ‘wouldn’t be good’ for Trump

NEW YORK — Wisconsin native and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he doesn't think the departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be good for President Trump.

Priebus was interviewed on ABC's "This Week" program Sunday. The president has harshly criticized Sessions on several topics, chief among them his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Priebus says he thinks the president has made up his mind and "he's not going to let it go." He told host George Stephanopoulos President Trump is doing "a great job."

--

Elections commission chooses new director

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has promoted from within when choosing its new director.

Meagan Wolfe was already assistant director of the agency. She takes the place of Michael Haas, who announced he would step down last week. Haas will serve as a staff attorney before he eventually leaves the elections office. Wolfe will become the permanent director if she is confirmed by the Wisconsin Senate. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald — instrumental in the ouster of Haas — praised the appointment of Wolfe.

--

Stevens Point jury decides quickly: guilty

STEVENS POINT — A Stevens Point jury has rejected a self-defense claim, finding a 32-year-old man guilty of second-degree intentional homicide.

The jury took only two hours to return that verdict Friday against Kyle Engen. A sentencing date hasn't been set. Twenty-one-year-old Deonta Lezine was one of three men who decided to rob Engen of his marijuana two years ago. Lezine was a trained boxer and his co-conspirators planned for him to knock Engen out before they stole the drugs.

The three men were driving away when they heard four or five gunshots fired by Engen. Lezine was hit in the back. Engen was arrested in Colorado a few weeks later.

--

Bus driver charged with sexual assault

MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield bus driver is accused of touching a teenage girl inappropriately.

Fifty-three-year-old Herbert Andres is accused of hosting an underage drinking party and making unwanted sexual advances on the 17-year-old girl. She says he tried to kiss her. Andres is charged with sexual assault. Investigators say he drives the bus which is ridden by at least one of the people who attended the illegal party. The conditions of his bond release prohibit Andres from having contact with anyone under the age of 18.

--

Historic granary building saved in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY — The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society says a private donor has stepped forward to help it save the historic Granary building.

There has been much discussion about the building's fate since the Sturgeon Bay fire chief issued a raze order last fall, saying the Granary building was too dangerous to keep up. Plans are being developed to move the building across the bay to the foot of the Maple-Oregon Bridge. Society members will ask the Sturgeon Bay City Council for a permit to store parts of the dismantled building until it can be put back together.

--

Firefighters rescue heavy equipment operator

MADISON — The operator of a skid loader had to be rescued Saturday afternoon when his machine fell into a collapsing trench.

The name of the worker and the extent of his injuries haven't been released. The Heavy Urban Rescue Team used excavators and heavy chains to pull the skid loader out of the ditch near the Kohl Center. The man had been stuck inside the machinery for about an hour. Workers had to stabilize the area around the trench to avoid a cave-in and also had to clean-up diesel fuel which leaked from the machine. There was some worry it would ignite, but that danger was eliminated.

--

Wisconsin man busted with 300 pot plants

COMSTOCK — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a Comstock man is in custody after being caught with over 300 pot plants in a barn.

Michael Haney is being held on charges of manufacturing marijuana, following a month long investigation. Barron County authorities say police from three other agencies assisted in the investigation and the arrest.

--

UW-La Crosse students return from Washington summit

LA CROSSE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have returned from Washington, D.C., where they attended a summit on fighting poverty and disease.

Kamryn Ronca and Douglas Krouth heard from speakers, activists and political leaders on how to advocate in the fight against poverty. They also heard from lobbyists resisting cuts for foreign aid. Ronca and Krouth are leaders at what is considered to be one of the most-active campus chapters of ONE, an international campaign to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, with much of its focus on Africa. The ONE Power Summit is held annually in the District of Columbia.