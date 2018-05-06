Eggs and issues tackle the state economy

"I think you're all going to leave here shocked at what you learn today," prefaced New Richmond Chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich.

Whether you are feeling the lingering effects of the Great Recession or your business is busy once again, Koskinen spent nearly an hour making a detailed case for unprecedented economic growth, record low unemployment and real wage growth in Wisconsin.

"We have substantially improved our competitiveness. We are now in the best overall economic performance at least in the last 19 years and probably in a generation, possibly ever. We are totally a full employment economy," began Koskinen.

The economist noted that Wisconsin's 2.9 percent unemployment rate is the lowest ever statewide and a full 1.2 percentage points below the U.S. rate placing it eighth in the country. Four percent is considered full employment. St. Croix County is benefiting from its lowest unemployment rate since 2000 and second lowest on record.

Koskinen proceeded to challenge naysayers by examining 12 metrics to evaluate the current economy and its future potential.

Koskinen told audience members, Wisconsin has added more than 245,000 private sector jobs since 2010. St. Croix County alone has added 5,600 over that same time period. In terms of how those jobs breakdown, 28,000 in construction; 35,000 in trade, transportation and utilities; 44,000 in professional business services; 44,000 in education and health; 30,000 in leisure and hospitality; and 44,000 in manufacturing.

"We have the second highest overall rate of people that are actually employed. That's not the labor force, that's actually working. We have over 85 percent of our population in the state in that prime age group (25 — 55) is employed. We are one of only six states that actually now have a higher percentage of our prime working age population working than before the Great Recession," said Koskinen.

Koskinen reported that Wisconsin's real gross domestic product (GDP - production) per person trailed the national average of 9.9 percent by nearly two points, at 8 percent from 2001 — 2007, making it the 37th most productive state. In 2010, Wisconsin's GDP per capita rose to 9.8 percent, more than a full point better than the national average of 8.6 percent placing the state 13th.

Koskinen reported inequality in income distribution barely exists in Wisconsin.

"You've heard again during much of the political debate discussion that if you are in the middle class you weren't getting any real wage increases and you haven't since 2000. That was more or less confirmed if we calculate the average data for the state of Wisconsin. Roughly the average wage in the State of Wisconsin did not increase between 2003 and 2013. However, beginning third quarter 2014, we've actually started to see a rise in the average real wage for employees in the state of Wisconsin. We're among the states that have one of the most balanced income distributions. If you hear the conflict between the rich and poor, we're not among them. We have a very tight income distribution," Koskinen claimed.

Sighting data developed from the study of aggregate tax returns, Koskinen noted total incomes in New Richmond have reached new highs.

"In St. Croix County you suffered through a decline in the average real wage especially during the Great Recession but you've been coming out of it nicely and you're now at new highs. It's also true in terms of total incomes in New Richmond. Basing it off of the data we publish on what are aggregate tax returns, you are at new highs in 2016 for average gross income per tax return," stated Koskinen.

Wisconsin's median household income of $56,811 (Census ACS 2016) placed it 20th in the country while its standard of living qualified it as the 31st most expensive state to live in. Adjusted for the cost of living, Wisconsin's median household income rises to 15th in the U.S. In St. Croix County that standard of living is higher due to the influence of the Twin Cities.

To demonstrate spending power in Wisconsin, Koskinen dialed up his best "Property Brothers" imitation, comparing how much house $1 million would buy in New Richmond versus Santa Clara, California. For what he portrayed as basically a 900 square foot glorified garage with windows in California, in New Richmond you would be able to afford a 4300 square foot home on 1.36 acres with five bedrooms, four baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, library, dining room, family, whirlpool, deck, three-season porch, wet bar, and minimum three-car garage for $435,000 in change.

Koskinen reported Wisconsin has the second best business survival rate in the country and currently has more operating businesses than our neighbor Minnesota.

According to Koskinen, Wisconsin is the number one destination for folks migrating from Illinois. Wisconsin's biggest out migration comes in the form of retirees and young people joining the military.

Koskinen finished by boasting about the status of health care in Wisconsin.

"We have the ninth best rate in the country for percentage of population with health care. We managed to pull that off without expanding Medicaid. We are one of the states that declined to expand Medicaid and we were the only one in the top ten that still has that coverage without doing it."

"From the US Department of Health and Human Services Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, among 240 different measures compiled, Wisconsin ranked number one in the country in terms of health care quality," said Koskinen.

Koskinen took a few questions following his presentation.

On the matter of dark store legislation, Koskinen basically passed.

"Highly contentious and we're trying to figure out how to solve it. That's the best I can say," he said.

On Medicaid widely acknowledged as the most costly service managed in state budgets: "In terms of the overall cost, particularly on the back end for long term care, that's always a challenge. We were one of the state that pioneered work for assistance. We're now trying to also extend that to Medicaid, particularly for single adults."