The date established by the Walker administration is Oct. 1. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates the tax collection will generate an additional $90 million in revenue over the next year, then another $120 million the second year. The Supreme Court ruled last month that states can collect taxes for online sales far more broadly than they have in the past.

--

Officials warn of ‘fake weed’ dangers in Wis.

Milwaukee officials are blaming two recent deaths in the country on the use of synthetic marijuana.

Local and state law enforcement officials are asking retailers to pull synthetic cannabinoids off their shelves immediately. Known as "fake weed," "K2," and "spice," those officials say the product can be dangerous. It hasn't been directly tied to the two deaths in less than a week. The Milwaukee County Health Department reported last month the number of cases of severe bleeding tied to the synthetic marijuana products has doubled this year.

--

Woman accused of stabbing husband, his motorcycle

A 54-year-old man tells deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office he and his wife were drinking when they starting arguing early Wednesday.

Keith E. Lee says his 46-year-old wife stabbed him in the chest several times, then used the same kitchen knife to stab his motorcycle more than once. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Burlington. Star Lee faces potential charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

--

Father restrains registered sex offender who allegedly looked in daughter’s window

The father of a 15-year-old girl restrained a registered sex offender who he said had been looking in his daughter's bedroom window.

When police arrived Monday, they took Isreal Galindo into custody. The town of Beloit father tells officers he and Galindo had a brief physical altercation, but he was able to hold the man down until they arrived. Galindo is being held in the Rock County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

--

Western Wis. health clinics closing

Western Wisconsin-based Essential Health Clinics is closing three of its seven locations effective next month.

Patients who have gone to clinics in Black River Falls, Prairie du Chien and Richland Center will have to travel a little farther. Locations in La Crosse, Sparta, Viroqua, and Whitehall will still be operating. Executive Director Derek Kruempel says Essential will still offer testing events with county health departments, education at schools, health fairs, and other outreach efforts will continue. Federal government funding challenges are blamed for the closings.

--

Western Wis. counties join battle against child abuse

Four western Wisconsin counties have formed a partnership to protect children who could be victims of abuse.

The Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Partnership will give people who don't know what to do about a problem a qualified person to talk to. Officials in Chippewa, Monroe, Pepin and Taylor counties are collaborating on the project. When a person calls 833-327-SAFE they will be speaking to a professional who can help them figure out what to do next — and whether Child Protective Services should get involved. The number will be staffed Monday-through-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

--

G.E. to close engine plant by next summer

Production will be moved to Canada when General Electric closes its Waukesha engine plant next year.

The company says layoffs will start by the end of July. Over a nine-month period, all 236 positions will be eliminated. The shut down of G.E. Distributed Power in Waukesha has been discussed for the last three years. The plant formerly known as Waukesha Engine was told to Advent International for three-point-two-billion dollars. That transaction was announced last week.

--

Report: Judge was wrong to accuse coworkers

A Department of Justice investigation finds an Ozaukee County judge was wrong when he accused his co-workers of criminal misconduct.

The report released Tuesday says there is no evidence people in the county courthouse are "out to get" Judge Joe Voiland. The investigation was the second brought on by Voiland. He claimed case records were changed or destroyed by courthouse officials trying to undermine or embarrass him. The investigator says lack of communication is a big problem in that courthouse.

--

OWI suspect rips stun gun prongs free while resisting arrest, cops say

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies say they had to shock a man three times before they were able to get him into handcuffs.

They say Ruperto Gonzalez Jr. ripped the stun gun prongs from his body while resisting efforts to take him into custody. Gonzalez was stopped at about 2:15 a.m. in downtown Milwaukee Sunday morning. A deputy pulled him over after seeing him nearly hit another vehicle. Squad car video shows him arguing with the deputy and continue to advance in a threatening manner despite repeated shocks. If he is convicted of OWI, Gonzalez could face prison time.