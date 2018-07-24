St Croix County Circuit Court briefs

Javontae K. Bowman, 19, 651 Monette Ave., New Richmond, was ordered to post $2,500 cash bond June 29 on charges of THC possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from June 28 incident in New Richmond.

Melissa S. Heebink, 37, 1551 Namekagon St., Hudson, was ordered to post $2,000 cash bond June 29 on one count of felony bail jumping. The charge stemmed from a May 29 incident in Hudson.

Casey J. Heitzmann, 30, 360 Meadow Valley Trail, Hudson, waived extradition June 29 to Stearns (Minn.) County, where he was convicted of fifth-degree drug possession.

Ryan M. Wilson, 36, Amery, was ordered to post $5,000 cash bond June 29 on two counts of felony bail jumping, one count of criminal property damage and one count of disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from a June 29 incident in the town of Richmond.

Linda L. Gordon, 67, 370 Odanah Ave., New Richmond, was ordered to post $500 cash bond July 2 on two counts of felony bail jumping. The charges stemmed from a June 29 incident in New Richmond.

Micah E. Hayward, 19, Dresser, was ordered to post $500 cash bond July 2 on one count of THC delivery. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 25, 2017, incident in New Richmond.

Alexa R. Hill, 20, Prescott, was ordered to post $1,000 cash bond on charges of THC possession with intent to deliver, methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia July 2. The charges stemmed from a June 29 incident in Hudson.

Daniel M. Merrill, 36, Somerset, was released on $5,000 signature bond July 2 on one count of possession of burglarious tools, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of criminal property damage. The charges stemmed from a June 30 incident in Somerset.

Fidel A. Drepaul, 41, 1217 Willow Ave., New Richmond, was ordered to post $1,000 cash bond July 3 on one count of Schedule II narcotic delivery. The charge stemmed from a June 13 incident in New Richmond.

John C. Hanson, 39, Stillwater, was ordered to post $500 cash bond July 3 on one count of methamphetamine possession. The charge stemmed from a July 2 incident in the town of St. Joseph.

Alex J. Ward, 20, 146 Dunberry Pass, Hudson, was ordered to post $2,000 cash bond July 3 on two counts of felony bail jumping. The charges stemmed from a July 2 incident in Hudson.

Mitch A. Carufel, 43, Hudson, was ordered to post $5,000 cash bond July 5 on charges of strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from a July 3 incident in New Richmond.

Tanner R. Casey, 22, 832 McCutcheon Road, Hudson, was released on $5,000 signature bond July 5 on charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. The charges stemmed from a July 4 incident in Hudson.

William J. Johnson, 48, 430 Third St., Hudson, was released on $2,500 signature bond July 5 on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from a July 4 incident in Hudson.

Jared J. Roethle, 25, Clear Lake, was ordered to post $500 cash bond July 6 on two counts of felony bail jumping. The charges stemmed from a July 5 incident in New Richmond.

Kevin M. Green, 35, 362 N. Knowles Ave., New Richmond, was ordered to post $150 cash bond July 9 on one count of felony bail jumping. The charge stemmed from a June 29 incident in Hudson.

Morgan J. Lee, 17, 285 St. Andrews Drive, Hudson, was released on $1,500 signature bond July 9 on charges of THC possession with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stemmed from a July 8 incident in the town of Troy.

Alexa R. Hill, 20, Prescott, was ordered to post $1,000 cash bond July 10 on one count of felony bail jumping. The charge stemmed from a July 9 incident in Hudson.

Jerry Harris, 27, Minneapolis, waived extradition July 10 to Hennepin (Minn.) County, where he is convicted of robbery.

Kerri L. Rowan, 30, Chippewa Falls, was ordered to post $500 cash bond July 10 on three counts of felony bail jumping and one count of THC possession with intent to deliver. The charges stemmed from a July 9 incident in River Falls.

Jason W. Howell, 42, Woodville, was ordered to post $1,000 cash bond July 11 one count of strangulation and suffocation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. The charges stemmed from a July 10 incident in the town of Baldwin.

Jesse D. Peterson, 29, 54 Ponderosa Road, River Falls, waived extradition July 11 to Washington (Minn.) County, where he is charged with second-degree drug possession.

Stephanie M. Peabody, 22, Somerset, was released on $2,500 signature bond July 11 on charges of methamphetamine possession and use or possession with intent to use a masking agent. The charges stemmed from a July 10 incident in the town of Somerset.

Codi J. Walztoni, 24, 3565 Sterling Heights Drive, was ordered to post $250 cash bond July 11 on two counts of methamphetamine possession and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. The charges stemmed from a July 10 incident in the town of Somerset.