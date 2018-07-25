--

Madison woman rescued in Wyoming after climbing partner fell 300 feet

Rangers had to rescue a Madison woman at Grand Teton National Park after her climbing partner fell to his death Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old Grace Mooney was forced to spend the night on Guide's Wall. Park authorities say 33-year-old Marco Dees of New Paltz, New York, fell about 300 feet while he was rappelling from a popular rock climbing location. Investigators say Dees and Mooney were capable climbers and they had the appropriate gear. Rangers learned about the problem when two hikers saw a flashing light and heard cries for help.

--

Rusk County man gets year in jail for child enticement

Eau Claire police say a Rusk County man was arrested last year when he showed up for a meeting with what he thought was a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say 49-year-old Tracy Conry was carrying a stuffed animal and condoms. Conry will spend a year in jail and 15 years on probation after entering a no-contest plea to a charge of child enticement. Police had responded to his online advertisement. Conry will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He originally faced four charges before reaching a plea agreement.

--

Kimberly-Clark could reverse plant closing with state tax incentives

If Wisconsin lawmakers pass a tax incentive program for Kimberly-Clark, the paper giant could decide to keep its Cold Spring plant open after all.

A big step was taken Monday when union members ratified a new agreement. About 610 jobs would have been lost under the company's restructuring program which was announced last winter. The Wisconsin Assembly has given its approval to the package similar to the deal given Foxconn. The bill didn't make it through the Senate four months ago, but an extraordinary session could be called. It would give Kimberly-Clark up to $115 million in tax credits over the next 15 years.

--

Juvenile corrections study committee meets Wednesday

The redesign of Wisconsin's juvenile corrections system begins with a meeting Wednesday in Eagle River.

The Juvenile Corrections Study Committee was formed to come up with a plan to be submitted in September. The biggest assignment is choosing a location for facilities to hold the most serious juvenile offenders. The 25-person committee was formed under Act 185, the law closing the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools for juvenile offenders.

--

Trump Cabinet members talk school safety at Wis. middle school

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar were at Adams-Friendship Middle School Tuesday to talk about school safety and mental health.

They heard details about the district's unique Project AWARE approach to school-based mental health services. Local coordinator Crystal Holmes told the Trump cabinet members more than 23 percent of the student body has reported that they seriously considered suicide. DeVos and Azar are members of the Federal Commission On School Safety. The Wisconsin event was the commission's second field visit.

--

New medical center opens in Eau Claire

Discussions lasted for years, but the actual construction of a new medical center in Eau Claire took just a-year-and-a-half.

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire opened its door to new patients Monday. Officials say there are still finishing touches to be completed, but patients are already being seen by doctors. Ribbon-cutting will be held in September. The medical center currently has 44 beds, but if the demand is there, it has room to expand.