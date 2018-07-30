--

Funeral set for slain Milwaukee police officer

Slain Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski will be laid to rest this week.

Fifty-two-year-old Michalski was shot and killed Wednesday night in the line of duty while trying to arrest a convicted felon. The funeral for Michalski is Wednesday Aug. 1 at the Oak Creek Assembly of God at 3 p.m. There will be a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A memorial fund for Michalski is set up at Tri-City Bank and donations can be made at any branch location. Michalski is being remembered as a model officer, devoted family man and a pillar of the Jackson Park neighborhood where he lived. The suspect in his killing is under arrest.

State’s sales tax holiday begins Aug. 1

Wisconsin's five-day sales tax holiday begins on Aug. 1 .

Shoppers in the state will not be charged local and state sales tax on items including clothing, computers and school supplies. There are some price limits on clothing and computers for the tax-free purchases. The sales tax holiday is aimed at families doing back-to-school shopping, but all taxpayers can make purchases without paying sales tax for the five-day period. The tax-free holiday also hopes to prevent Wisconsin families from going to neighboring states like Minnesota that do not charge sales tax on clothes.

Fatal fall victim identified

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who fell while hiking at Oakfield Ledge State Nature Area.

The victim has been identified as Pierce Neighbor of Fond du Lac. Neighbor was hiking with a group of friends along the Niagara Escarpment Friday when the accident happened. When his companions called for help, they couldn't provide an exact location, so emergency responders used the GPS signal on the cellphone to locate them. The victim landed on some rocks and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whey powder produced in Wis. blamed for cracker recall

Production has been stopped at a western Wisconsin plant which produces dry whey powder.

Routine testing found some of the powder at the Associated Milk Producers plant in Blair was positive for salmonella. No illnesses have been reported. Production at the plant is stopped while the investigation is conducted. The recall affects powder produced in Blair between May and June. The FDA has launched its own parallel investigation.

Lawmaker pays up for stealing protester’s sign at Capitol

A Wisconsin lawmaker has reimbursed the state for the $30,000 it paid a political protester.

Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga presented a cashier's check to state officials last Friday. Donald Johnson filed a lawsuit last year alleging Kooyenga had stolen his anti-Republican sign. When the state reached a settlement with Johnson three months ago, Kooyenga promised he would reimburse Wisconsin taxpayers. Less than 30 minutes after the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Friday Kooyenga still hadn't paid, he said he would do so by the end of the day.

Ammonia leak at plant sends 15 workers to hospital

Walworth County officials say 15 workers at a food plant in the Town of Darien needed medical treatment after an ammonia leak early Sunday morning.

Another 75 employees were medically evaluated and released. Fire companies from Darien and Racine worked together to find the source of the leak and stop it. An estimated 100 emergency responders were on the scene at the Birds Eye food plant shortly after the 5:15 a.m. call for help. The leak happened inside the facility and didn't pose a danger to people living nearby. Three workers were hospitalized overnight.

Walker waves in federal waiver program

A federal waiver has been granted allowing the state of Wisconsin to offer a $200 million re-insurance program.

Gov. Scott Walker says the move will stabilize the market and should attract more providers. Walker predicts premiums will drop an average of 3.5 percent in 2019. That drop follows a 44-percent increase consumers had to deal with this year. The Wisconsin Legislature authorized the program will bipartisan support during the last session.

Road rage driver arrested after allegedly pointing gun

A Virginia man is in the Jackson County Jail after a road rage incident on Interstate 94.

Deputies responded Friday morning to a call from a driver who reported another driver had pointed a gun at him near Hixton. The caller provided a vehicle description and a cell phone video. Wisconsin State Patrol troopers stopped 43-year-old James V. Hentz in Eau Claire County. They found a handgun in the vehicle and troopers say Hentz admitted showing the gun.

La Crosse County overdose deaths still headed higher

Officials with the La Crosse County Health Department say a report they released Thursday shows overdose deaths are continuing an upward trend.

That report was presented at a meeting of the Heroin and Illicit Drug Task Force. It showed 29 people died from a drug overdose in 2017, an increase of 38 percent from the year before. The figure is almost three times the 10 people who died from a drug overdose in 2012. The AIDS Resource Center reports it trained four people how to use Narcan to treat overdoses in 2008. Last year, it trained nearly 600.