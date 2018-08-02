Baseball stadium plans approved in Hudson

The final development plans for the first phase of redevelopment at the former St. Croix Meadows Dog Track were approved last summer, but after a year the city needed to approve the plans again, Community Development Director Mike Johnson said.

"When it took a pause, there's a year where if something doesn't happen the plan needs to be updated and re-reviewed," Johnson said.

Johnson said updates to the preliminary master plan and final master plan for the whole project will have to take place, but the development wants to move forward with the stadium in order to be ready for a spring 2019 baseball season.

Developer Klint Klaas said the plans for the stadium have not changed.

The St. Croix River Hounds team will call the stadium home as they play in the Northwoods League made up of top college players from all over the country competing during the summer.

Klaas said the stadium will have a capacity of more than 5,000 with 4,000 seats as well as party deck areas.

Debris from the now-demolished racetrack building is being cleared and grading will be done before construction of the stadium begins.

The rest of the project will be brought forward for both master plan approval as well as individual approvals for structure, Johnson said.

Other plans for the site include a brewery, hotel, sport complex, business offices and more. In other business the plan commission also recommended approval of amending the zoning of the city-owned site at 2001 Ward Ave. from planned commercial to public.

A new fire station will be constructed on the property.