Menomonie man accused of raping woman twice

A 21-year-old woman accuses a Menomonie man of sexually assaulting her, twice, after she smoked marijuana with him.

The victim says she wasn't able to stop 38-year-old Timothy Carl due to her level of intoxication and his size. She says she blacked out and when she came to she told Carl she was leaving. That's when she says he assaulted her a second time. Carl told police he didn't know the woman, even though she had shown investigators several Facebook messages between the two.

Automatic voter registration promoted in Wis.

A west-central Wisconsin group calling itself Chippewa Valley Votes says it has bipartisan support for its effort to promote automatic voter registration.

Members say it would be simple to link state databases of people with driver's licenses, hunting permits and other documents to make the process easier. They estimate there are 1.2 million Wisconsin residents who are eligible to vote, but who haven't registered. Currently, there are 12 states that offer automatic voter registration.

DOT launches distracted-driving campaign

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is launching a campaign aimed at fighting distracted driving.

The DOT is partnering with students at Indian Community School to create a public service announcement highlighting the dangers of distracted driving. The department says distracted driving causes nearly three crashes every hour in the state.

Roadways lined with law enforcement for fallen MPD officer

The route to Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield was lined with thousands of people paying their final respects to Milwaukee Police officer Michael Michalski Wednesday.

The procession itself was more than five miles long. Michalski was shot to death by a drug suspect last month. People paused on overpasses to observe and pay tribute to the fallen officer. Thousands more had packed Oak Creek Assembly of God church to honor his life. Speakers included Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

Man who choked sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted homicide

A 45-year-old Marion man is charged with attempted homicide after he attacked a Shawano County deputy last Friday.

The deputy stopped Chad Kohel on suspicion of driving drunk. Investigators say Kohel choked the deputy until she passed out while they were outside the hospital. He will also face third-offense operating while intoxicated charges. A second deputy and a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper arrived at the hospital and took Kohel into custody.

Manitowoc police: Dead child’s caregivers were using drugs

Manitowoc police have requested charges of neglecting a child against a man and woman after the 3-year-old died.

Investigators say the caregivers — a 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman — were using drugs. Officers were called to a hospital last weekend about a child which was being treated for severe external and internal injuries. That child died Saturday night. The names of the two suspects won't be released until charges are filed.