--

Family fears for Madison man who went missing in Europe

A 25-year-old Madison man has been missing for five weeks after parting with his mother in Vienna.

They had been vacationing together. Susan Stone left for the United States June 22 and Jonathan Luskin was planning to travel to Slovenia. Luskin had planned to hike in a Slovenian national park, making stops in Croatia and Greece before returning to his home in Hong Kong. He didn't make any of those stops. Luskin's roommate called the family to say he hadn't heard from the missing man either.

--

Culver’s worker admits secretly filming females

Waukesha police say a worker at a Culver's restaurant has admitted secretly filming women in restrooms.

Felony charges have been filed against 18-year-old Scott Schwantes. He told investigators he hid two cameras inside the employee bathroom at the Waukesha restaurant where he worked. Police executed a search warrant and found several videos of women taken there, at Waukesha West High School and at the Schwantes home. The high school videos were shot last spring.

--

Eau Claire woman enters not guilty plea to 19 charges

The 19 charges filed against an Eau Claire woman include theft, burglary, identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arlene Erickson was involved in a SWAT situation last May. She has pleaded not guilty. Two other suspects in the same case will return to Eau Claire County Circuit Court later this month. Erickson, Darrick Edwards, and Atavian Orton-Gebhardt were in the home surrounded by police. The SWAT team was called in due to their past violent records.

--

Cops injured during struggle with suspect

Two law enforcement officers suffered significant injuries while taking a man into custody Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old suspect became violent when he was stopped in Fond du Lac. A police officer suffered a broken elbow and head and facial injuries. The Fond du Lac County deputy also suffered head and facial injuries. The suspect was finally brought under control with a Taser. His name hasn't been released. He's being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of suffocation and strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct — plus battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

--

Crews fight fire at La Crosse-area power plant

La Crosse firefighters managed to contain a fire at the Xcel Energy French Island power plant early Thursday morning.

The emergency call came in shortly after 3 a.m. Firefighters say flames were visible coming from the top of a containment bin as they arrived. The bin and a conveyor belt were moderately damaged. The fire crews stayed on the scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported.

--

Two Rivers officer stabbed, bitten

Police in Two Rivers report an officer was stabbed and bitten while investigating a report of possible human remains. Two people called to report they had seen what they thought were the remains of an infant inside a small camper. Police were waiting for a warrant when they were confronted by the owners. When they tried to take a 56-year-old man into custody, he reportedly tried to fight them off, stabbing an officer twice and biting him. Two other people were also arrested. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The remains turned out to be animal remains.