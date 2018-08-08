• Daily park pass: $10 (up from $8)

• Annual park pass: $30 (up from $28)

• Camping (electric): $25 (up from $20)

• Camping (non-electric): $20 (up from $15)

Another change was an increase in the "Appeals to Administrative Actions" fee, which includes appeals such as rezoning. The plan proposes a raise to $750, up from $550. District 5 Supervisor Roy Sjoberg said he had spoken to residents who said they would be willing to pay an even higher fee for this type of appeal.

Additionally, the committee voted to recommend to the County Board zoning ordinance amendments in both Richmond and Springfield townships.

The committee also briefly discussed the 2018-2028 Land and Water Resource Management Plan. The plan provides a background of the natural resources in the county, such as soil and water, and describes the goals of the county going forward to preserve and develop them.

The full plan went in front of the State Land and Water Conservation Board at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 in Madison.

Infrastructure projects discussed

The St. Croix County Board on Wednesday, July 25, held a Committee of the Whole work session to discuss the 2019-2020 section summary of the county's 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Project.

The board did not vote on any items, instead signaling approval or disapproval with thumbs-up and thumbs-down paddles after hearing from county department heads about specific projects. List items on the capital improvement project summary will be voted on at a future meeting this fall.

Projects were divided into four categories: recurring projects, necessities, projects that are partially funded with state or federal dollars, and important but considered an enhancement.

A "capital improvement plan" is the county's way of prioritizing infrastructure projects in a long term manner. At the meeting, County Board Vice Chair and District 10 Supervisor Dave Ostness described it as "taking care of our infrastructure and not letting it deteriorate."

The total value of the county's infrastructure is currently $134 million, County Administrator Pat Thompson said.