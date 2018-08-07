Wisconsin primary election: Statewide roundup
Voters across Wisconsin will see numerous statewide offices on the Aug. 14 primary ballot.
Candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and more will be narrowed as they near the Nov. 6 general election.
Competitive primary races in Wisconsin include:
Governor, Democratic
Andy Gronik (withdrew)
Matt Flynn
Residence: Milwaukee
Occupation: Attorney, former Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman
Website: https://forwardwithflynn.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11896
Tony Evers
Residence: Madison
Occupation: Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction
Website: https://www.tonyevers.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11880
Josh Pade
Residence: Milwaukee
Occupation: Attorney
Website: https://www.padeforwisconsin.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Campaign-2018
Mike McCabe
Residence: Altoona
Occupation: Founder, president of Blue Jean Nation grassroots group; former Wisconsin Democracy Campaign director
Website: https://www.governorbluejeans.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11629
Mahlon Mitchell
Residence: Fitchburg
Occupation: President, Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin
Website: https://mahlonmitchell.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12368
Kelda Roys
Residence: Madison
Occupation: Attorney, business owner
Website: https://keldaforgovernor.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12356
Paul Soglin
Residence: Madison
Occupation: Mayor, city of Madison
Website: https://paulsoglinforgovernor.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11678
Kathleen Vinehout
Residence: Alma
Occupation: Organic farmer, state senator-District 31
Website: https://www.kathleenvinehout.org/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/11873
Dana Wachs (withdrew)
U.S. Senate, Republican
Kevin Nicholson
Residence: Delafield
Occupation: Business adviser
Website: https://nicholsonforsenate.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12563
Leah Vukmir
Residence: Brookfield
Occupation: Nurse, state senator
Website: https://leahvukmir.com/
Video interview: www.wiseye.org/Video-Archive/Event-Detail/evhdid/12570
Other races
Other statewide primary races, the video interviews for which are at www.wiseye.org/Campaign-2018, include:
Secretary of state (GOP): Jay Schroeder, Spencer Zimmerman
Secretary of state (Democrat): Doug La Follette (incumbent), Arvina Martin
State treasurer (Democrat): Dawn M. Sass, Cynthia Kaump, Sarah Godlewski
State treasurer (GOP): Travis Hartwig, Jill Millies
Lt. governor (Democrat): Kurt Kober, Mandela Barnes