Maus resigns as Star Prairie clerk/treasurer

Village President Chad Peterson thanked Boardman for her 10 years of dedicated service to the community as a trustee, adding that she was a pleasure to work with and will be greatly missed.

Village Police Chief Josh Hecht will be wearing a body camera for a short trial period as part of an effort to evaluate the positives and negatives so the board can decide whether or not to pursue funding to enable the purchase of a body camera to be employed as a full time tool on the force.

The Police Department also has selected a candidate for the part-time position. The candidate who remains unnamed began training for the position last week.

Following a closed session, trustees announced Amanda Engesether has accepted an offer to replace Tricia Maus as the new Village Clerk/Treasurer effective Aug. 2. Engesether comes to the position with plenty of government experience having worked with the county for 13 years. Engesether's 90-day probation period began Aug. 2. She will continue the current office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Maus's last day was Friday, Aug. 3.

Other business

• Trustees expect letters to go out to residents of north Main Street informing them that reconstruction of the street is expected to begin in August.

• The board appointed trustee Craig Matthys to be the new Pro Tem assuming the role vacated by the resignation of trustee Boardman.