More than 3,000 ballot machines are being tested before voters go to the polls. Cyber experts say Wisconsin's voting systems could be hacked, but that's why the state election commission is adding layers of security and encrypting all information on registered voters. A$7 million grant gives the state the money it needs to hire more security professionals, IT experts, and programmers.

--

Would-be robber picks wrong victim — concealed-carry permit holder

A concealed-carry permit holder says he had just left a Milwaukee gas station when a man attacked him from behind.

Thomas Chojnacki tells investigators he was knocked off his bicycle and repeatedly punched in the face and head. Chojnacki says his attacker, identified as Alasan Dawan, tried to grab his holstered .40-caliber Glock but wasn't able to do that. When Chojnacki pulled his weapon, Dawan ran away, but he decided to come back and try to grab the armed man's wallet and cell phone. That's when he was shot in the hip. Dawan originally told police he was whipped and shot "for no reason," but changed his story when told the incident was caught on video surveillance.

--

Accused fake Marine AWOL as trial date approaches

A West Allis man accused of lying about his military service is missing as his trial date approached.

John Hemphill had claimed to be a U.S. Marine veteran who lost his leg when a roadside bomb went off. He used his fake service to get military discounts and a membership in the American Legion. When Hemphill didn't show for a hearing, his trial was canceled and a warrant issued for his arrest. He had never served in the military. His attorney says Hemphill is having "medical issues." She points out that all of his bad conduct happened before Wisconsin's "stolen valor" law was passed by the Legislature.

--

Cop who shot unarmed man on bus resigns

The Brown Deer Police Department reports the officer who went on trial for shooting an unarmed man on a bus has resigned.

Devon Kraemer's trial ended in a hung jury. When the jurors couldn't reach a decision after two-and-a-half days of deliberations, the Brown County District Attorney's Office decided not to try the case again. Kraemer shot Manuel Burnley Junior in the back after he had been removed from a bus in March 2016. She said she fired in self-defense because Burnley was overpowering two officers trying to bring him under control.

--

Armed robbery suspect caught on camera, turns self in

Wausau police say they posted surveillance video of an attempted armed robber online — and two hours later one of the suspects walked into police headquarters and turned himself in.

The video shows two men entering a convenience store, showing a gun and demanding money before the clerk pushed them outside and locked the door. That video was released at 5 p.m. and it wasn't long until 20-year-old Devonte Scoles showed up. Three hours after that, 31-year-old suspect Joshua Pregont was arrested while riding in a car.