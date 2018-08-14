-----

Police say dad was speeding before fatal accident

TOWN OF WINNECONNE -- Authorities say a 58-year-old driver was speeding just before losing control and having a wreck last week which killed his daughter. No names have been released.

All three people in the car were hospitalized after the Friday accident in the Town of Winneconne. Witnesses say the car was going at a high rate of speed when it went into a ditch and rolled onto its top. The 10-year-old girl was killed. Police say her father suffered life-threatening injuries and a 13-year-old brother suffered serious injuries.

-----

Plea agreement gives 19-year-old man a way to avoid felony

MADISON -- If a 19-year-old California man follows through with his assigned counseling and other requirements of a first offenders' program, his criminal conviction will be dismissed.

Cell phone video showed Aiden Faust and two other students beating and kicking a fellow student while he was on the ground outside Sellery Hall last May. The victim suffered a broken wrist and a concussion. Faust was originally charged with a felony, but the Dane County judge allowed him to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery Monday if he takes part in the program.

-----

Madison police meet with members of LGBT community

MADISON -- Madison police officials say they felt they really needed to listen to the concerns of the city's LGBT community.

A Monday meeting was held after the group OutReach pulled permits for members of Madison law enforcement to march in Sunday's pride parade. People of color and transgender participants had expressed concerns about safety last year. Police say their aim is to serve everybody in the community, not just a small portion, or only white residents.

-----

Milwaukee police shoot suspect with gun

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say the man shot to death Monday afternoon during a traffic stop was wanted on arrest warrants and had pulled a gun.

Officers had been looking for the 48-year-old suspect before pulling him over. The man's name hasn't been released. He was wanted on a domestic violence complaint and for probation violation. Police Chief Alfonso Morales didn't say whether the man fired his gun. A review of the officer-involved shooting will be conducted by an outside law enforcement agency.

-----

If absentee votes are an indicator, election turnout could be high

MAIDSON -- More Wisconsin voters are casting absentee ballots than in any other primary election in recent years. That could be an indicator of a healthy turnout today at the polls.

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission was reporting more than 98,000 absentee ballots had been cast statewide. Dane, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties represent about 44 percent of those early votes. The statewide total is more than 13 percent higher than the number of absentee votes in the 2016 partisan primary.

-----

West Allis father bound over for trial in 1-year-old daughter's death

WEST ALLIS -- A 25-year-old father in West Allis has entered a not guilty plea to a charge of felony child neglect in his daughter's death.

Prosecutors say the child managed to get her hands on Percocet pills and swallowed them, leading to her death last month. Robert Gibson waived a preliminary hearing during a Monday court appearance. He was bound over for trial and will be arraigned Aug. 29. Although Gibson has denied using drugs, a neighbor told police he was a known drug user who left the child home alone on multiple occasions.

-----

2 more men convicted in Iron County murder

HURLEY -- An Iron County jury took just 90 minutes to find two more men guilty of a murder last December.

Wayne Valliere Jr.’'s body was found New Year's Day in a rural area of northern Wisconsin. The jury found 27-year-old Richard Allen and 26-year-old Joseph Lussier guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Another man has already reached a plea deal. No trial date has been set for the two remaining defendants. An autopsy discovered Valliere was shot eight times, including two shots to his head.

-----

Beloit man arrested for domestic battery after hour-long standoff

BELOIT -- A Beloit man is being held in the Rock County Jail after a weekend incident which included an hour-long standoff.

Forty-year-old Maurice M. Citchen is accused of engaging a woman in a physical fight Saturday night. Witnesses say he used a handgun to keep the woman and her son from leaving the house. Those two were able to get out and call 911 for help. Authorities from Beloit, the Town of Beloit and Janesville set up a perimeter around the house and Citchen eventually came out. No serious injuries were reported.

-----

Dehumidifier blamed for Manitowoc house fire

MANITOWOC -- Fire officials say a dehumidifier caught fire that spread through a Manitowoc home Sunday morning.

Manitowoc Fire and Rescue says firefighters were dispatched to Rosemere Circle on Manitowoc's north side after a neighbor spotted smoke and called 911 at around 8:30 a.m.Fire crews say they put the flames out quickly, but there's smoke damage to the home's first floor. Firefighters say the cause of the fire appears to have been a mechanical issue with a dehumidifier in the basement. It's not known if the dehumidifier is one of 6 million recalled dehumidifiers. The dehumidifiers were sold under dozens of brand names. Fire officials strongly suggest that homeowners to check the recall list to see if they're using a recalled dehumidifier.

-----

60-year-old drug suspect dies after swallowing heroin packets

MILWAUKEE -- Officials at the Waukesha County Jail suspect a 60-year-old inmate who died in his cell last week had swallowed packets of heroin during a drug bust.

Federal, county and city law enforcement officers raided several Milwaukee homes Wednesday. Investigators say several people in those homes swallowed the packets of heroin before agents and officers could get inside. James Coleman was one of the drug suspects who got sick. He died Thursday. The drug raid was carried out against a gang with Chicago ties which was moving drugs in Milwaukee.