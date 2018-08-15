Council reprimands Croft Apartments management

"From what I can gather from the situation, you have some disappointments and I apologize for that. I think if you give us an opportunity we can do better and really work well with the city to solve these issues," said regional Vice President of Property Management, Mike Ellis. "We want to be part of the community and be a positive influence on the community. We want you to be proud of this property and we want it to have a positive influence on our residents."

According to City Administrator Mike Darrow, conversations with the company managing Croft Apartments — Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. — began earlier this year as a result of several neighbors having issues with outdoor activities and the outside appearance of the property. An official site review of the property — located on Croft Street, near Dorset Lane and south of Paperjack Plaza — took place Aug. 2, said community development director Beth Thompson, which looked at the outdoor areas compared to what the original plans showed and where the deficiencies are.

"Neighboring properties are afraid to go outside because of the residents living there. That is not good for them either. We hear about this when we run into those residents in the community. They are afraid to live near your property because of the harassment they receive from some of the residents," said Mayor Fred Horne.

Questions presented to Herman & Kittle management included long term plans for landscaping, the company's resident screening policy, the focus of the project management of the building and how they can approve upon it, and what they think the quality of the building and its management is.

Ellis, who has been with the company for four months, said the dead plant material has been removed and they have met with a landscaper about landscaping the property. The company will work with the landscaper to maintain landscaping. Property manager Jamie Williamson addressed the council about the company's application/screening process. She said the company verifies credit and criminal records, with several criteria for an automatic denial for potential renters.

"I believe I saw that your apartments have the second most police calls in the city. Given that you conduct background checks, what is the problem?" asked Alderman James Zajkowski.

Ellis pointed out that most of the calls to police were nuisance complaints, which he said residents should be calling the property manager and management about rather than the police. According to Williamson, the company evicts renters for lease violations on a three strike policy for nuisance issues and one strike for non-payment of rent. Any criminal activity is grounds for an immediate eviction. If the community or neighbors have issues, they can call or email the company management directly, Ellis said.

"We are in there a lot, and a lot of them are nuisance calls, but I think they are nuisance calls that I think have perhaps fallen on deaf ears. So those residents call the police because they aren't getting a response from management," said Police Chief Craig Yehlik.

One specific incident of a dog urinating from a second floor balcony onto a child on the balcony below was brought up by several council members as one such incident that highlights the complex's issues.

"Talk is cheap and we pay for performance. And the performance we have is not what anybody wants to hang their hat on. It is really up to you going forward to do something different there," said Alderman Mike Montello. "And if you don't aggressively manage that property relative to what is going on ... but, as has been mentioned, the police department has been spending an enormous amount of time on that building. And what is the justification for that? We are asking you to be responsible. You want to be part of the community, that is awesome. But show us that you want to and do those things to make the property better. We are asking you to take these issues to heart."

According to Darrow, when Herman & Kittle brought the plans for the apartment complex to the council several years ago, the property was supposed to be a model for the community. However, he viewed the complex as a failure in that regards, especially in regards to curb appeal.

"From what we are seeing, it appears that you need more than one property manager on the site. Some of these calls and some of these issues are too big for one person, with no disrespect to you or anyone else," Darrow said. "If you want us to work together and be part of our community, there has to be an investment from management on that facility to stabilize it. Because right now, you talk about fixing the issues and then they get lost because the work is so extensive."

According to Darrow, the city's next course of action could be to send the company a recap of the issues discussed at the council meeting and give them 20 days to respond. The company's responses would be reviewed at a later council meeting and the council could look at the development agreement with Herman & Kittle to see what their options would be going forward if things don't improve.

"... If these promises continue to be empty we will have to find a way to make Herman & Kittle understand that we mean business," Montello said. "What we would like you to take back to ownership is that we will not tolerate what the performance has been. Whatever Herman & Kittle's standards are, those are not our standards. It is going to have to live up to our standards, because ... this is not what the residents who live around there signed up for. If we have to have another meeting like this, we will have to put teeth into our words. Whatever you need to fix this, do it."