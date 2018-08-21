It says 11 of the 869 flights were less than 64 miles. One Wisconsin Now compiled the information from public records on flight data. The group is criticizing the state leader running for re-election for the expense. Walker press secretary Amy Hasenberg says the attack is a "gross mischaracterization" of the governor's dedication to visiting his constituents.

--

DNR investigates air pollution at 3M factory

Officials at the 3M Corporation factory say corrective steps have been implemented after pollution control devices at the Wausau location failed to operate for several hours in April.

DNR investigators are taking a closer look. The Minnesota-based company also didn't reported missions in 2016 and 2017, as it was supposed to. A spokesperson says new equipment has been installed to keep the April incident from happening again. Staff members have received additional training.

--

Wis. sex crime victims: predominantly teenagers

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports most victims of sex crimes in the state are teenagers.

The report issued recently shows that most of the offenders are also teens. The numbers compiled by the state agency find the offenders and victims often know each other, but usually aren't related. They can be acquaintances, neighbors, roommates, or have a work relationship. Sex crimes rose by 14 percent between 2013 and 2017.

--

Madison dive teams search for missing man in swift-flowing floodwaters

Emergency responders say three people became trapped in their stranded car in rapidly rising flood waters Monday night, but only two of them made it to land.

Dive teams were called in to search for a missing man who was swept away in Madison. The National Weather Service reports the city experienced nearly 9 inches of rain. Dozens of vehicles were stranded on streets flooded by nearly a foot of water in some locations. Madison city officials warned drivers Monday night that several areas weren't safe.

--

Badgers player faces 2 sex assault charges

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus will face two felony sexual assault charges when he makes his first court appearance Thursday.

Madison police say officers met with a woman at a hospital emergency room April 22. She said she had been sexually assaulted by Cephus inside his apartment. Early in the investigation, detectives spoke to a second woman who was present and she said she had also been sexually assaulted by the 20-year-old football player. The Dane County District Attorney's Office decided to file the charges.

--

Motorcycle vs. bear crash injures 2

Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured when they hit a bear on a county road near Tomahawk Monday evening.

The names of the 59-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle and his 46-year-old female passenger weren't released. They were flown from a Tomahawk hospital to the trauma center at Aspirus in Wausau after the accident. The bear was killed by the impact.

--

Western Technical College receives $564K grant

A $564,000 grant from the National Science Foundation will be used to prepare students at Western Technical College for working with new manufacturing and automation processes.

The money comes from the Washington, D.C.-based Foundation's Advanced Technical Education Program. The La Crosse school will collaborate with the University of Wisconsin-Stout, offering students a path to a four-year degree. WTC says the program will help students get ready for high-paying, meaningful jobs upon graduation.