The System wants its Board of Regents to request an additional $107 million in the next Wisconsin state budget. Regents will vote on the matter during Thursday's meeting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The request doesn't include higher tuition or student fees. The governor wants the current tuition freeze extended for four more years.

--

Speaker Vos ‘shocked’ by Walker’s refusal to visit prisons

The speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly has told a radio talk show audience he is "shocked' to hear Gov. Scott Walker refuses to visit state prisons.

Although the comments of Speaker Robin Vos were just reported this week, they were made on WFAW radio Aug. 10. Walker told reporters he saw no value in visiting Wisconsin's state prisons. Vos says he hopes the governor changes his mind, adding he values a visit he made to the Sturtevant prison in his district. The speaker says the choice is up to Walker.

--

Sex crime suspect: I shouldn’t have been here

Sex crime investigators say a 39-year-old suspect was carrying condoms and lubrication when he was arrested at Moon Lake Park in Rice Lake.

Joseph Matz apparently thought he was meeting a 15-year-old boy to have sex. He didn't know he was texting with an undercover officer. Matz could face up to 60 years in prison if he is convicted. He told police he knew better than to do what he was doing and said he thought about turning around about 15 minutes before he got to the park. Matz returns to Barron County Circuit Court Aug. 29.

--

Dam overflowing in Dane County, where emergency state declared

Dane County authorities are said to be monitoring the developing flood situation in Belleville. Village officials confirm the Sugar River is overflowing the dam at Lake Belleville. The entire community has been involved in the sandbagging effort after the dam was breached. Residents on the southeast side of the town have been evacuated and roads leading to the Belleville park are either covered with water or washed out. Highway 69 between Verona and Belleville was closed to traffic.

A state of emergency has been declared in Dane County by Gov. Scott Walker. Heavy rainfall totals topping 11 inches have led to widespread damage from flooding. The governor says the state of Wisconsin is ready to help the local recovery efforts after the Monday storms. Walker is scheduled to be at the Emergency Operations Center in Madison Wednesday afternoon and his office says he will be touring the areas damaged by flooding.

--

Milwaukee man accused of meeting boy for sex at police station

A 16-year-old victim tells Milwaukee police a man he met online had sex with him in a restroom inside the District 7 Milwaukee Police station last October.

Eighteen-year-old Terrell Harris is charged with felony exploitation of a child and child enticement. Harris is accused of convincing the victim to send him a nude video, then threatening to release the video online if the boy didn't meet with him. The 16-year-old says he was told to go in the men's restroom, so he did. He says Harris followed him inside and sexually assaulted him. Police weren't informed until six months later. There is an active arrest warrant in Harris' name.

--

Body of man swept to his death in Madison recovered

A rescuer says a 70-year-old man was pulled away by flood waters and drowned during Monday's torrential rains.

That man's body was recovered Tuesday and his name hasn't been released. Emergency officials in Middleton were still rescuing people trapped in buildings overnight by the high water. The National Weather Service reports rain was falling at 2-4 inches an hour at the storm's peak. Middleton recorded 11.63 inches of rain — less than 0.10 inches off the state's all-time record rainfall for a 24-hour period. An unofficial measurement found more than 15 inches of rain fell in nearby Cross Plains.

--

Homicide charge filed in motorcycle death

A charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle has been filed against a 22-year-old motorcycle rider.

Cody Miller of Kaukauna is being held in the Calumet County Jail for his actions in the fatal accident last Sunday night. A passenger on his motorcycle, 53-year-old Kimberly M. Anderson of Appleton, was killed when Miller hit a bicycle. The 13-year-old boy on the bike is listed in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Milwaukee. His name hasn't been released. The Calumet County Sheriff's Office says additional charges could be filed against Miller.

--

La Crosse police face shortage of school crossing guards

La Crosse police are trying to recruit a few additional school crossing guards as the fall school term is beginning.

Six crossing guards are on the job, but there are still openings for both full-time and part-time guards. Current guards say the work is rewarding in areas other than financial. They say students routinely bring them candy bars and bananas — and give them hugs. La Crosse police say they have a major need for substitutes right now.

--

DNR hosts public meeting to discuss chronic wasting disease

The Wisconsin DNR and Conservation Congress are in western Wisconsin discussing chronic wasting disease.

A public meeting was held in Lincoln County Monday at the Rock Creek Town Hall in Rock Falls. The meeting followed a positive test for CWD in March on a wild deer. The Chippewa Valley C-W-D Advisory team is recommending that DNR staff work with willing landowners to acquire tissue samples for analysis. The team says they're looking for 70 tests.

--

Rival motorcycle gangs blamed for weekend shooting

Appleton police say a shooting at a busy intersection Saturday afternoon wasn't a case of road rage.

Investigators think members of rival motorcycle clubs were involved. Video surveillance footage shows a pickup approaching a stop light with a motorcycle pulling up next to it. Several shots were fired as the pickup drove away. Police say they think the shooting was brought on by a conflict between the two clubs. There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been announced.