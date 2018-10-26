"The recommendation coming out of Public Works was to move forward with the design (of these projects) but not necessarily the bidding and construction portion. We'd like to get going on the design because fall is a great time to be doing survey, the leaves are off and there's no snow yet. Getting this surveyed and designed would allow you to get better construction numbers (bids) and then when you speak with your fiscal consultant the project can be 'right-sized' if the scope is too large. It's a big project. This board could decide there are items that could be delayed or put off to 2020 as well. At least you'll have all the numbers to help you make those decisions," explained MSA Professional Services representative Charles Schwartz.

Trustees approved an online submittal authorization certificate allowing MSA to submit online information/applications to both the Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water Funds to provide future funding.

Trustees then approved an additional design services agreement with MSA for $34,400 to provide preliminary planning and design in advance of construction to address near and long-term needs and improve operation of the wastewater treatment facility.

"The last major upgrade to your wastewater treatment facility was in 2000. The facility plan you completed in 2016 recommended 10 areas that needed improvements totaling an estimated $4.2 million. Nothing on the list was imminent but there are some smaller items that need to be addressed including the centrate pump station and influent pump station," said Schwartz.

The plan is to complete an amended facility plan in 2018 including a preliminary design and site survey followed by a rate study to be completed in the summer of 2019. As it stands now without the cost savings accrued from value engineering, $4.2 million equates to an estimated 35 percent rate increase. An estimated timeline would see facility upgrades completed by 2022 said Schwartz.

Schwartz suggested several ideas to help pay for the $4.2 million including another Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) which could provide up to $500,000 but could not be applied for until 2020 because the village just received a CDBG this year. Utilizing the Clean Water Principal Forgiveness Program could provide up to an additional $750,000.

" By authorizing MSA to submit online the Intent to Apply (ITA) & Priority Evaluation and Ranking Formula (PERF) that gets you in line for that potential funding from the Clean Water Fund in the future. Not that you are going to do this in 2020 but you may have to, so you want to be in line," said Schwartz.

Other business

• Trustees approved Pay Request #5 for the Water Tower #2 repair project in the amount of $72,627.50 payable to General Construction Services for work completed to date. That work includes demolition of the old tank and erection and painting of the new tower. The paint is expected to be cured by the end of the week at which time the tank can be disinfected, filled and put back into operation.

• Trustees awarded construction of Well #5 to Traut Companies for their bid worth $170,970. The DNR has approved the plans for the well. The village is expecting to receive approval from the Public Service Commission by the end of October. An environmental review has also been completed, however the accompanying grant has not been approved yet. Contingent on PSC approval and approval of the grant, construction can begin. MSA is close to completing easement agreements for the well with adjoining property owners Apple River Campground and Vanasse. The well project is on schedule to be completed by May 2020.

• Trustees renewed the village's agreement with Medica to provide health insurance. The new contract includes a rate increase of 27.9 percent translating into an additional cost of $54,000.

• Trustees also approved a three-year agreement with Associated Appraisal Consultant, Inc. for maintenance assessment services for the village. The agreement is worth $50,000 and includes a full revaluation due by 2020.

• The Village participated in a kick-off meeting with MSA on Oct. 9 to commence work on a master plan for future park use in the community. The project is divided into four tasks; existing conditions, public engagement, visioning, and master planning.