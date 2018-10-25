Plans for new Kwik Trip met with residents' skepticism

Kwik Trip has applied for a conditional use permit to build a gas station and car wash as well as certified survey map combining five parcels into a single parcel.

The neighborhood meeting comes on the heels of the initial community meeting held six days earlier on Oct. 12 at which time a number of questions were recorded. The answers to those questions were made available to community members ahead of last Thursday's meeting via a link on the city's Facebook page (newrichmondwi.gov/Kwik_Trip_Meeting_Notes_10_12_2018.pdf). A final public hearing is scheduled to take place before the Plan Commission on Thursday, Nov. 8 in the City Council Chambers at the Civic Center. All recommendations and memos will be completed by Nov. 1.

On hand to address residents' concerns were Kwik Trip Chief Financial Officer Scott Teigen and Project Manager Nate Byom.

Teigen provided audience members with a brief history of Kwik Trip recounting that the well-known chain of more than 650 gas station convenience stores started as a single "mistake" in Eau Claire in 1965, owned by Gateway Foods.

"Because of how we got started in our involvement in the grocery distribution business, is why we are so different in the convenience store industry today than any of competitors across the United States. We have our own distribution center, our own bakery, our own dairy. It's possible to get milk in our store 24 hours out of the cow. Nobody else could dream of possibly doing something like that. We have our own commissary where we make our own pizzas and sandwiches. If there's a way to take a penny, nickel or a dime out of the process of getting the product to the consumer, we'll do that so that we can put a good quality product in the hands of our consumer at a very, very fair, and sometimes low price. Another thing that makes Kwik Trip very very different is we share 40 percent of all of our profits back to our co-workers and that means everybody," said Teigen.

Topics included water consumption by the station, noise and light levels, safety of buried gas tanks, traffic impact on the immediate residential neighborhood, impact on property values and property taxes, impact on wetlands and the timeline for constructing the station.

For reference, the existing Kwik Trip station on South Paperjack Drive is 6,608 square feet with a 1,764 square-foot car wash. The proposed station which would be 7,298 square feet with a 1,949 square-foot car wash.

City Administrator Mike Darrow said if a CUP applicant meets or agrees to meet all requirements and conditions specified in the city ordinance or those imposed by the city zoning board, the city will grant the CUP. It is not within the city's power to deny the permit if requirements are met.

Property taxes

"The real estate taxes that would be on this property with the Kwik Trip there versus the houses that are there will nearly triple from about $4,500 to nearly $13,000," said Teigen.

Stoplights

Should the project be approved, traffic lights would be installed at the cost of the developer.

"You'll see based on studies, (traffic) volumes change a little bit when a traffic signal is installed. Along with the signal there will be a right turn lane, and the left turn lane headed in the other direction will be widened. On North Shore there will be a separate right turn, a straight and a left turn lane. It should increase the efficiency and safety to that area quite a bit overall for that intersection," explained Byom.

Fuel tanks

Kwik Trip uses a double-walled tank. The space between the inner and outer tank walls is electronically monitored for any leaks prompting alerts before any gasoline could reach outside of the tank. The tanks are 10-12 feet in diameter depending on the type of tank.

"We're pretty much an industry leader in our fuel tank design. They are all by law, double-walled and they have a separate space in between them that is tested 24/7. It has a leak system that includes the fuel lines that run to the dispenser (pumps) as well. There is a computer in our store that tests those. If the power goes out there is backup power," said Byom. "Almost a third of our sites have groundwater that come partially up on the tanks. We have designed concrete deadman (anchors) that hold the tanks in place and are tied into the whole system. Systems are designed to be site specific, stamped by an engineer. A lot of thought goes into the whole system.

"At this site we'll be going with a shallower depth above the tanks to avoid having to go deeper into the groundwater table. We'll have about 30 inches of dirt on top of the tanks instead of what we usually try to have, 4-5 feet."

The tanks will sit below the groundwater level by about 2 feet.

Wetland

"According to the DNR, if we are impacting a wetland, we need to pull a separate permit for that. We probably pull that permit on 1 percent of our sites. We practice avoidance if at all possible. It is extremely rare that we even apply for wetland impact permits. We've designed this entire site to stay out of the flood plain," said Byom.

Noise and lights

Noise level (decibels) for residential and commercial properties are governed by city ordinance. Teigen said the car wash will not operate 24/7 and that if neighbors feel the music at the station is too loud at any point, they can notify Kwik Trip and it will be turned down.

Byom said noise from the car wash at a distance of 200-300 feet is less than standard road noise.

"About 300 feet is the cutoff where you don't even really hear it running much past that distance," said Byom.

Teigen offered to add additional privacy fencing at the car wash to shield neighbors from noise and headlights.

Lights are designed to point downward to prevent direct light from leaving the site.

Stormwater pond

The stormwater pond is designed as a wet pond, according to state regulation so nothing can penetrate into the groundwater.

"The pond has either a protective membrane or clay basin to prevent any leakage. The likelihood of any fuel products getting into a surrounding lake or river is very, very low. We want to minimize the potential for anything with the environment as much as possible. Our designers have been doing this for Kwik Trip for a long, long time. We haven't had a design that hasn't met the DNR permit requirements. We're good at working with the DNR and coming up with a design that works for the DNR and the community," said Byom.

Timeline

The earliest this store would be built is 2019. Construction would begin in May or June with doors opening sometime in the fall.

Zoning

The property is zoned Z3, multi use corridor district, properly zoned for Kwik Trip's type of operation.

Cox Motors alternate site

"We just don't feel that we could make it on the other side of Highway 64. It's a significant barrier. We are in the convenience store industry so we need to be convenient and the Cox site is a little bit inconvenient in our opinion," said Teigen.

Water usage

The car wash uses, on average, 52 gallons per wash, according to Byom.

"We do have the most efficient wash that we can which uses the grey water for the first couple cycles to clean the vehicle. That's water that's already been used and held in a holding tank. Then only the cleaning cycles are the ones that use fresh water. We are about as efficient on water usage as you can get in the industry for a car wash. It usually does not impact the local water pressure," said Byom.

Traffic shortcuts

With regard to shortcuts and traffic flow affecting other businesses in the immediate area, Darrow said studies are ongoing to determine the best solutions.

"The city has sat down with Pete's Pizza and the folks from the church. It's a responsibility of development, any development that comes in, to be good stewards and needed neighbors. So one of the conditions that we need to make sure is part of this is that traffic flow not just to Kwik Trip but to nearby businesses isn't disturbed," said Darrow.

"The shortcuts, I just don't think that too many people are going to drive through the neighborhood and double their distance especially with the lights being there and there being an easy way to get back out onto Highway 65 and eventually 64 or go north whichever direction you're going," said Teigen.

"How people going east are going to utilize that residential area continues to be one of the big points that we as a staff need to address. I guarantee you that's one of the questions the plan commission when they're up here in a couple of weeks they need to evaluate but they need to evaluate it based on findings of fact," said Darrow.

A resident suggested placing stop signs on Johnson Drive going north as a deterrent. An additional set of stop signs would require drivers to stop four times to get on Highway 64 going east.

Property values

"I spoke to you (Teigen) before and we talked about the valuation of my property. I called my niece who's a big commercial lender in Eau Claire and all over the state of Wisconsin. She said my property is adjacent to your operation, it's probably going to drop close to 50 percent. She said that's from experience and she knows her stuff. And you're not my niece so you're not obligated to tell me the truth and I don't know what to do about that. This is a big thing to me. I don't want to sell my home. I'm retired and this is my last home. It's a beautiful spot there and I don't know what effect your gas station's going to be, but I do know my property is going to drop drastically. I suspect it's going to affect not only my property because there's some other pretty close ones too," said resident Larry Reinhardt.

Based on the same concerns voiced at last Thursday's meeting, City Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts contacted the assessors in River Falls, Spooner, Chetek and Barron and asked them to review property values of properties located in close proximity to a gas station.

"They said really there was a neutral impact. They had not seen home values be impacted based just on the fact of that development. They do see home values based on what the market is driving, so the condition of the home and just a general sense of how the overall market can fluctuate from year to year. Typically where they see the most impact on land values would be close proximity to a landfill or large scale manufacturing company that might have severe noise or pollution issues or things of that nature that would cause concern," said Ailts.

"I can't guarantee that the property values will go up or down. Our goal in all cases is to make our closest neighbor our best friend and customer. And we'll go out of way to try to accomplish that," said Teigen.

Several residents acknowledged they live in a multi-use corridor zone and felt lucky it was Kwik Trip that would like to move in as opposed to a more troublesome neighbor. Others acknowledged Kwik Trip's reputation as a good neighbor and their efforts to" bend over backwards" to fit into a new neighborhood.