Advanced's proposal provides two primary changes to what residents are used to.

First, the new agreement calls for each household to receive a 64-gallon container as the standard with an option to choose a larger 96-gallon container or a smaller 35-gallon option.

"I've had a number of constituents who have called who are concerned about a 64-gallon container simply because of covenants within their particular development or town homes, or the fact that they currently keep the little green bin (18 gallons) on a shelf in the garage and now they are looking at a 64-gallon container in addition to what they already have in the garage. It's something we need to consider when speaking with whomever is going to be our recycling agent," said Alderperson Scottie Ard.

Second, the new agreement calls for standard weekday curbside pickup every other week, 26 total pickups annually.

Due to the volatile nature of prices in the recycling industry, the agreement calls for a fixed rate the first two years of the contract with the rate for the final three years subject to an adjustment based on an annual review of transport and processing fees. That review will be subject to contingency 2, verification of the market rate by the city.

"It would be the city that's verifying that (rate) not the disposal company," confirmed City Administrator Mike Darrow.

The rate for 2019 will be $4.74/month and for 2020 $4.88/month. The rates for 2021 $5.03/month, 2022 $5.18/month and 2023 $5.33/month will be subject to adjustment.

For every $3 increase/decrease in the average transportation and processing costs over the prior 12-month period, the monthly collection rate will increase/decrease by 5 cents per unit for the following contract year. The current combined transportation and processing cost for recycling is $40/ton.

If in the final year of the contract the average cost to deliver recyclables to the Materials Recycling Facility (MFR) exceeds $100/ton, and if after good faith negotiations the parties are unable to agree on an acceptable adjustment, the city can cancel the contract.

Alderman Ron Volkert remarked that not awarding the recycling contract to Stephens Sanitation, a local company that has been doing business with the city for many years, was a difficult decision.

"It's been around here for as long as I can remember, especially the sanitation and I think Stephens has done the recycling ever since the city took over the recycling project. Now we have to go with someplace out of St. Paul. I just have a little bit of a problem with that. That's the thing that bothers me the most," lamented Volkert.

Stephens' bid proposal did not include the 64-gallon container as standard, did not offer a weekday pick up option and did not provide for more than a two0year agreement.

Other business

• Council members waived a city ordinance clearing the way for the airport to sell its 1979 commercial snowblower through a national auction online. Airport Manager Mike Demulling estimated the used piece of equipment could bring anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000.

• Council members approved an amendment authored by Ard to the recently passed City Fundraising Policy requiring all businesses, organizations, individuals or friends groups raising money on behalf of the city of New Richmond that involve public investment for programs or departments, to file a financial report quarterly with the city's financial department. The city will provide a simple form if the filer does not have their own.

• Council members approved a draft budget for publication by Nov. 8, 2018, which anticipates a 2.55 percent increase in the 2019 proposed levy and a 2-cent decrease in the 2018 mil rate from $8.92 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.90 per $1,000. A budget hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26, 2018.

• Following a closed session, Darrow announced the city will sell its parks building and land.

"Contingent on the sale, the short-term plan is to store park and recreation equipment on a seasonal basis throughout various public buildings. This sale is the first step in what we feel will be a more economical and sustainable public works campus. Currently, we have four independent public works buildings with separate operational systems and storage areas. Our approach moving forward is to share areas and thus avoid redundancy in operations to the extent possible," said Darrow.